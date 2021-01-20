Kamala Harris’s niece reveals special meaning behind daughters’ inauguration coats

Tonya Pendleton

Meena Harris’ daughters were the fashion stars of the day but their father’s sneaker’s also attracted attention

It’s day one of the Biden/Harris administration but one thing’s already clear – there are some fashion icons in the making who are associated with the families. Two of the youngest are Amara and Leela Ajagu, who are newly minted VP Kamala Harris’ great-nieces.

Read More: Harris’ Inauguration look created by two Black designers

The girls wore adorable faux leopard coats to the inauguration ceremony where they were pictured being attended to by their father Nikolas Ajagu who struck his own fashionable note in Air Jordan Dior 1’s, surely a first for a presidential inauguration ceremony.

Joe Biden&#39;s Inauguration As 46th President Of The U.S. Is Celebrated With Parade In Washington, D.C.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, husband Doug Emhoff and her great niece Amara walk the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meena Harris, 36, the girls’ mother is the daughter of Maya Harris, Kamala Harris’ younger sister. Harris is a lawyer and children’s book author who published “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and “Ambitious Girl” last year. Ajagu is a Facebook executive.

Her daughter’s coats were more than just practical high fashion for hours in the cold in Washington, D.C. in January. There was a sweet reason for them, too.

In a Twitter post, Meena said that the coats were a nod to their great-aunts, sharing a snap of her mother and aunt in similar coats in their childhood. (Though young Kamala doesn’t look too happy about hers!)

Kamala and Maya are pictured with their parents – dad Donald Harris, a Jamaican native who was an economics professor at Stanford, and Shyamala Gopalan, a biomedical scientist whose research on breast cancer helped change the way the disease is treated. The two met at a meeting of the Afro-American Association a student group at the University of Berkeley that they were both affiliated with.

“My parents marched and shouted in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. It’s because of them and the folks who also took to the streets to fight for justice that I am where I am,” Kamala wrote in an Instagram post last June. “They laid the path for me, as only the second Black woman ever elected to the United States Senate.”

And of course, now as the vice president of the United States with some things, like fashion and public service continuing through to the next generation.

While Meena’s fashion statement for her girls was intentional, the attention paid to her husband’s footwear wasn’t as planned.

The shoes in question are a rare pair of Jordan 1 Dior’s currently selling for a range of prices from $10K to a whopping $25K on at least one site.

The rare kicks are a collaboration between Jordan and the French fashion line Dior in 2020 that initially were sold at a retail price of $2300 and with only 8500 made, increasing their value to sneaker collectors. They currently have a five million person waiting list.

We’re sure that NBA G.O.A.T. and Jordan Brand owner Michael Jordan was pretty happy to see them on the world stage as well.

Read More: Black Twitter can’t get enough of Michelle Obama’s inauguration look

As Kamala, Maya and Meena are close, you can expect to see more fashionable appearances from Amara, Leela, and Nikolas, as well as Meena, who though upstaged some by her family, wore a Ulla Johnson dress with a Coach shearling coat. She’s pictured below in a post to her Instagram stories with Kamala’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, who also got high marks on her fashion sense wearing a Miu Miu coat and a dress by Batsheva.

Meena Harris Ella Emhoff fashion thegrio.com
Ella Emhoff and Meena Harris (Meena Harris/Instagram)

