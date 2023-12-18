‘Veep-for-Palestine’ Kamala Harris is undermining Biden's presidency

There can no longer be any doubt that the Israel-Hamas war is the best thing that could ever have happened to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Mere months after bemoaning her ineffectiveness and unpopularity, the chorus of Democrats quietly considering her removal has been replaced by wall-to-wall coverage of Harris’ unexpectedly robust role in the Biden Administration’s response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Harris’ maneuvering, while entirely correct and above board, has displayed a rising sense of self-assuredness that can’t be good for the president as he struggles to balance his loyalty to Netanyahu’s war machine – and his increasingly outraged progressive base.

Harris’ most aggressive moves have been to denounce the staggering civilian casualty numbers resulting from Israel’s Gaza campaign. Like many along the Democrat’s progressive flank, Harris has made Netanyahu the focus of her ire – calling upon Israel to act “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution,” according to a particularly damning article in Politico last week.

But Harris didn’t stop there, she also challenged her boss “to show more sensitivity to Palestinians,” as well as begin considering how Gaza will be ruled and rebuilt once a ceasefire is in place. Harris’ critique came just a week after she made the rounds in Dubai at the COP 28 summit where she declared that “international humanitarian law must be respected” amid Israel’s effort in Gaza, in which, she added, “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

It’s a startling rebuke to both Netanyahu – who’s repeatedly resisted ceasefire calls while insisting any bi-national scenario is no longer viable – as well as the President, for whom rising Gaza outrage could soon prove a political tipping point.

With few major foreign policy achievements during her time in the Senate and little luck managing America’s migrant crisis at our Southern Border, Harris makes for a sudden (and curious) Veep-for-Palestine. Moreover, with a Jewish husband at home, the Harris-Emhoff clan is also the highest ranking Jewish family in the Administration – if not all of Washington. So what exactly is Harris’ hustle? It certainly isn’t to free Gaza.

For months election watchers have been casting Harris as Biden’s greatest political liability – muddling her way through policy fails and unpopular with America’s vast middle. Biden may be old and frail, the thinking goes, but for the majority of Washington – and America – a Harris switcheroo is hardly the solution. No wonder lefty California Gov. Gavin Newsom has allegedly been quietly waging a shadow run against Biden for months now.

But what if it’s actually the other way around? What if Harris is stoking the Gaza conflict to paint her boss as out of touch (if not out of favour) and she the obvious candidate to defeat an extremist, intransigent Trump. That’s the buzz quietly brewing across Washington right now thanks to Harris’s recent Gaza quips. And while no one dare say she’s angling for an insurrection, the raw ingredients could startlingly – if not miraculously – fall into place.

What’s working most potently in Harris’ favor are the core elements that have always left her so suspect – her race and gender. Indeed, at a moment when America’s obsession with identity and diversity is finally beginning to unravel, Harris – the most public DEI hire in the nation’s history – is cannily using them to her advantage.

While a majority of the nation remains aligned with White House support for Israel, such sentiments become more complicated among younger and minority Americans. Take African-Americans, a core Democratic stronghold for whom Harris’s race matters. According to an early-December poll by the Associated Press and the NORCE Center for Public Affairs Research, some 44 per cent of African-Americans believe the US is too supportive of Israel, compared to just 30 per cent and 28 per cent of White and Hispanics, respectively.

The numbers are even more worrisome when broken by age, particularly among those 18-24. Data released last week from a monthly Harvard CAPS/Harris poll revealed that an astounding 51 per cent of America’s youngest voters believe that Israel should be “ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” While Harris has obviously never alluded to such an extreme outcome, her relative youth – at least compared to Biden – and race make her an obvious ally for many young voters-of-colour for whom Gaza is now the only issue that matters.

Already, the ethnic implication of Biden’s Israel support are becoming clear: “Squad” queen Ilhan Omar, for instance, personally warned Biden that his pro-Israel policies are alienating “heartbroken” young Muslim voters who could prove crucial in states like Michigan and Minnesota, which he won in 2020 and must carry again in 2024.

Black voters – a whopping 92 per cent of whom went with Biden in 2020, according to Pew – are also making it known that a repeat performance is far from guaranteed. Last month, a group of 900 African-American Christian faith leaders took out a full-page ad in The New York Times urging Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire. With black pastors historically key to rallying their flocks on election day, this had to hurt. And Harris had to have taken notice.

For months leading Democrats have called for Biden to step aside and allow for an alternative candidate to take on the Republicans. The only problem has always been who? And that “who” never really included Kamala Harris. But the war in Gaza has not only provided a potent “who,” but an equally compelling “why” and “how.” Stoke the flames of rising anti-Israel resentment to align behind a candidate who looks and sounds like the folks doing the stoking. Aided by her age, Harris is clearly leaning into that stoking.

Of course, across the party, no Dem is openly affirming such machinations, but this is of little surprise. Palace intrigue is only intriguing when it’s repeatedly obfuscated and denied. Which is why any covert Harris campaign is only likely to be revealed far closer to convention time this summer.

Perhaps the biggest question is could an emboldened Harris actually triumph – or at least outperform Biden – over Trump? Recently polling suggests it’s a possibility, though the scenario is still too abstract among the mainstream to truly gauge its veracity. A far more tantalising prospect emerges if Trump – like Biden – is ousted in favor of a younger alternative, namely Nikki Haley, who’s overtaken Ron DeSantis in the race for second place.

This is a contest that would truly be historic: Both Haley and Harris are women and minorities and decades younger than their respective front-runners. And with Republicans (and Independents) overwhelmingly supporting Israel, Haley’s aggressively pro-Israel paper trail could prove an unanticipated foil to Harris’ increasing affinity for the other side. True, Kamala might score big off of black people and Dems outraged by Gaza. But there are far more white and Republican and Independent voters out there – and both Gaza and intersectionality appear to be of little concern to any of them.

