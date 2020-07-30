Kamala Harris is on Joe Biden's vice presidential shortlist. Here's what the former presidential candidate ran on.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. shake hands Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. More

California Sen. Kamala Harris ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and is now reportedly on former Vice President Joe Biden's shortlist for the vice presidential nomination.

The former attorney general of California ran for president on a policy platform that included a public option for healthcare, a universal paid-leave plan, and salary increases for teachers.

During the primary, Insider polling found that voters viewed Harris as among the most progressive candidates in the field and among the most prepared for the presidency.

Who is Kamala Harris?

Current job: US Senator from California. Ran for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 55

Family: Harris is married to lawyer Douglas Emhoff. She has two stepchildren.

Hometown: Oakland, California

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017. San Francisco District Attorney from 2004 to 2011.

What policy positions did Kamala Harris run on?

What are Kamala Harris' political successes?

How was Kamala Harris viewed by voters compared to the primary competition?

Insider conducted a number of other polls to check in on how candidates were perceived in comparison to one another.

When we asked respondents to one poll to rank how far to the left or to the right they considered the candidates, Harris was generally considered to be one of the most left-leaning candidates in the field, somewhat in contrast to her prosecutorial history but plausibly owing to a push from her campaign to appeal to left-leaning voters.

Harris was perceived as among the most experienced candidates in the field when we asked respondents to rank the candidates based on how prepared they are for the rigors of the presidency given what they knew about their history of public service and experience with government. And when asked how likable or personable respondents perceived the candidates to be, Harris was in the top five.

How did Democratic voters feel about Kamala Harris's qualifications?

Insider conducted polling about how voters feel about candidate attributes or qualifications. We asked respondents about a list of possible qualifications and if they made them more likely or less likely to vote for a candidate for president.

For example, among respondents who said they'd vote in the Democratic primary, 19% said a candidate being a college professor made them likelier to support them, while 4% said it made them less likely to, for a +15% net favorability. We can then see how different candidates' resumes stack up compared to those preferences.

Attributes perceived as most valuable include her released tax returns (+43%), position in the Senate (+40%), status as a child of immigrants (+21%), and past as an attorney general (+13%), district attorney (+7%) and lawyer (+3%).

Attributes considered to be a liability based on the preferences of self-reported Democratic voters include her history as a prosecutor (-1%) and that she grew up wealthy (-42%).

