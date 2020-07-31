Kamala Harris is reportedly losing favorite status in the tumultuous Biden veepstakes. Here's why.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and California Senator Kamala Harris (R) speak while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders walks by after the third Democratic primary debate.

Sen. Kamala Harris has been considered by many pundits to be the favorite to become Joe Biden's running mate for quite some time.

Yet several recent reports have quoted sources relaying doubts from Biden's inner circle about Harris, and other options like former National Security Adviser Susan Rice or Rep. Karen Bass — both Black women with extensive experience in the nation's capital — have seen their stocks rise.

Proponents of Rice and Bass have touted their lack of political ambitions as strengths for either of them serving as a loyal VP pick who can also offer their own policy expertise in the White House — the subtext meaning they won't be motivated by a potential run in 2024 or 2028 like Harris might.

So what exactly is going on here, and where does Harris stand?

The drama and mystique of a potential VP pick makes the process ripe with innuendo and rumors in the press.

On a near daily basis, the supposed favorite can oscillate from one candidate to another. The reasons why unflattering details on a candidate or other rumors are coming out at a certain time can be confusing for those following the saga from afar.

When it comes to Harris, the crux of the conflict is split between two places in time: the first televised Democratic primary debate last July, and the 2024 presidential race.

As for those who reportedly have reservations about Harris, things get a little murkier, but only a few confidants close to Biden are the ones to watch.

This is what the Kamala drama is all about.

The 'inner circle'

Former Vice President Joe Biden (C) arrives with wife Jill Biden (R) and sister Valerie Biden Owens (L) at a Super Tuesday campaign event at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. More

The big story this week has been about a meeting Harris had with one of Biden's closest advisers and best friends, former Sen. Chris Dodd.

Dodd, who championed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform bill in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, is one of the four members on Biden's official vice presidential selection committee.

The 76-year-old reportedly had qualms over Harris showing no "remorse" for going after Biden at the debate over his opposition to federally mandated bussing, with the California senator telling Dodd "that's politics."

That viral moment centered around Harris challenging Biden for opposing federally mandated bussing, drawing her personal story into the mix by describing how bussing allowed her to go to a better school.

"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day," Harris told Biden. "That little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats."

Biden and Harris would later appear to bury the hatchet, appearing even chummy at times during the primary before Harris dropped out and eventually endorsed Biden.

Yet Dodd's meeting with Harris, first reported by Politico, apparently went so poorly that it revealed "a contingent of Democrats who are lobbying against Harris for VP — some privately, some openly," according to Politico.

Dodd was looking for an earnest apology for what he reportedly described as a debate "gimmick" that "was cheap," according to Politico, rather than taking Harris' view that Biden's past positions were fair game.

Whether Harris could be a trusted deputy to Biden or put her own political ambitions first was what Dodd and others in Biden's inner circle as well as some donors are worried about, Politico reported.

Harris' trustworthiness was reportedly the issue Dodd was most concerned about coming out of the meeting, but critics have asked why a septuagenarian white guy should have so much sway over Biden picking a woman of color for his running mate.

Gender tropes are also at play, with different connotations of ambition and loyalty potentially working against Harris as a woman in politics.

Yet under the radar, two women are also key in Biden's VP decision, and neither are on the official selection committee.