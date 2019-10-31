Kamala Harris responds to memo on staff cuts: 'I fully intend to win'

NEWTON, Iowa — Hours after a campaign memo outlined cutting staff and shifting resources to Iowa, Sen. Kamala Harris insisted she remains a “top tier” presidential candidate.

“I fully intend to win,” she told reporters Wednesday night before speaking at a house party here. “It is not going to be easy — I knew that from day one, and I made that very clear from day one.”

Harris faced a wave of questions from reporters about whether her campaign is still viable after a leaked memo from campaign manager Juan Rodriguez showed Harris’ campaign is cutting staff from her headquarters. Rodriguez wrote that, in addition to some job eliminations, he and other key staffers will take pay cuts.

He also announced that the campaign would inject more resources into Iowa before the first-in-the-nation caucus. Staffers from other early primary states like New Hampshire and Nevada will come here. So will employees from California, Harris’ home state.

Rodriguez wrote that some of the funding cuts are necessary so the campaign has enough money for a seven-figure ad buy in Iowa in the weeks before the Feb. 3 caucus.

Despite high expectations at the beginning of her campaign, including a launch event in Oakland that drew 22,000 people, Harris insisted Wednesday that she has always felt like an underdog in this race. Unlike other candidates, she pointed out, she had not run for president before and did not have a long donor list from which to draw. She also said she didn’t have enough money to throw $10 million of her own funds into the campaign to give herself a boost.

“It never was supposed to be easy,” she said. “I’m running for president of the United States. But from where I stand right now, knowing the kind of support we have in Iowa and from other states where we are still very much committed to being, I do believe that we have a path and we are on a path in order to win the nomination.”

This is the second time in two months that her campaign staff has announced a new boost to the Iowa campaign, hoping to build some momentum before moving on to other states.

In late September, Harris’ team said it would more than double its paid staff here, bringing its total to 131. They also said they would increase the number of offices in Iowa from seven to 17. Harris' Iowa campaign officials have not said how many new paid staff is coming in this second influx, nor what type of workers they will be.

Iowa has been a second home to Harris since them. (A reporter overheard her telling another member of Congress “I’m (expletive) moving to Iowa in late September.) In October, she has visited the state five times and spent 15 days here. In his memo, Rodriguez wrote that Harris would spend Thanksgiving here next month.

After the late September staffing surge, Harris said she was shooting for a top-three finish in Iowa. Asked Wednesday what she will do if she misses that mark, Harris said, “Have that conversation with me after the caucuses.” She gave a similar response when asked whether Wednesday’s announcement jeopardizes her chances to compete in the other early states.

Harris’ campaign parlayed the news into another fundraising opportunity. Rodriguez shared his internal memo with supporters in a mass email, writing that the news shows how badly the campaign needs more funding. Without using their names, he contrasted his outreach to that of Sen. Cory Booker and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, both of whom told supporters of their presidential campaigns that they would drop out of the race if they didn’t meet funding goals by various deadlines.

“No, this is not a gimmick,” Rodriguez wrote. “These are the real consequences of the fundraising challenges we’re facing in a primary race that’s this crowded.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Election 2020: Kamala Harris announces staff cuts, staff moving to Iowa