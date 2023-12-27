Kamala Harris roasted for Christmas pic: 'Is that another gas stove?'

Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism online this week after sharing a picture of her and second gentleman Doug Emhoff posing next to a gas stove despite the Biden administration's proposal earlier this year to limit use of the appliance.

"Merry Christmas to all. May your day be filled with love, family, and good food," Harris wrote on X, adding: "P.S. We are making Christmas beef Wellington."

Conservatives quickly spied what appeared to be a gas range in the casual kitchen picture.

"Is that another gas stove?" Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., responded.

Other conservatives pointed out that the vice president's choice to cook beef may be at odds with previous statements she made about reducing red meat consumption.

"I thought we're supposed to eat less red meat for the climate?" Mary Vought wrote.

Harris received similar criticism after posting a photo on Thanksgiving showing her and Doug's kitchen.

The Biden administration previously claimed it planned to ban gas stoves after U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's top leader, Richard Trumka Jr., told Bloomberg "a ban on gas stoves is on the table" over health concerns.

"This is a hidden hazard," Trumka told Bloomberg. "Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned."

Trumka later said it would not apply to existing stoves, but only to new products.

That idea was scrapped, but it was followed by a proposed Department of Energy (DOE) regulation that would impose tough new energy efficiency standards for gas stoves.

Vice President Kamala Harris posted a Christmas picture apparently showing the second family cooking on a gas stove. She posted a similar shot over Thanksgiving.

The House of Representatives approved an amendment in March — with help from several Democrats — that would prevent the DOE from implementing strict new regulations that most gas stoves on the market today would not be able to meet.

The House voted 251 to 181 in favor of the amendment from Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., to a larger energy policy bill, and 29 Democrats voted with the GOP.

About 38% of American households, or roughly 40 million, use natural gas to cook in their homes.

The White House and vice president's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.





