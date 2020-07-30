How Kamala Harris rose from California's 'top cop' to Joe Biden's potential vice presidential running mate

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

California Sen. Kamala Harris, an outspoken voice of the anti-Trump "Resistance," ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and is now on former Vice President Joe Biden's shortlist of potential running mates.

After 25 years as a prosecutor and California's "top cop," Harris saw a rapid, dazzling political rise from San Francisco's district attorney to presidential candidate in less than a decade.

Kamala Harris burst onto the national stage in 2016 when she was elected as the second-ever Black woman to serve in the US Senate, celebrated by Democrats as a bright spot in a dark period for the party.

After 25 years as a prosecutor and California's "top cop," Harris saw a rapid, dazzling political rise from San Francisco's district attorney to presidential candidate in less than a decade.

Read more: Kamala Harris is likely going to run for president, but her record as a 'progressive prosecutor' is facing renewed scrutiny

After dropping out of the Democratic primary race last December, Harris has allied herself with former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive nominee. Now, Harris is reportedly on Biden's vice presidential shortlist.

Becoming California's "top cop"

Kamala Harris More

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Kamala Harris was raised in Oakland, California by an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both immigrants who met as young activists in the civil rights movement.

After attending Howard University, the historically black college in Washington, DC, and law school at UC Hastings, Harris worked for eight years in the Alameda County District Attorney's office, where she prosecuted child sexual assault cases.

She served as San Francisco's district attorney from 2004 to 2011 and California's attorney general from 2011 until 2017.

Pursuing reforms, cautiously.

Kamala Harris More

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

As California attorney general, Harris caught the attention of national Democrats, including President Barack Obama.

In her home state, Harris developed a reputation as a shrewd, but cautious "top cop."

She championed some progressive reforms in her home state, including instituting a program in San Francisco that offered first-time drug offenders education and work opportunities instead of jail time.

But she also defended the state's death penalty and fought to more harshly punish the parents of chronically truant school children.

Finding a national stage.

Kamala Harris More

REUTERS/Jason Reed

In 2012, four years before she ran for the US Senate, Harris drew national attention when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention. She was soon recognized as a rising star in the Democratic party.

Harris has already broken a series of glass ceilings. She was the first African-American woman to serve as San Francisco's DA, the first woman of color to serve as her state's attorney general, and the first woman of color to serve California in the US Senate. And she's the second Black woman and first South Asian-American ever elected to the Senate.