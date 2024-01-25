Kamala Harris will be in Sacramento to fundraise for reelection
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to land in Sacramento on Thursday morning for a day mostly revolves around events that promote her and President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Harris is expected to be greeted at the airport Thursday by several local and state elected officials, including Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis, who is currently filling in as governor as Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigns for Biden out of state.