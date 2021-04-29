Kamala Harris says America isn’t racist but racism exists after Tim Scott’s comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Guerilus
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country, and it’s existence today.”

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t believe that America is a racist country but qualified by insisting that this country’s legacy of racism needs to be addressed.

Harris appeared on Good Morning America Thursday, the day after President Joe Biden held a joint address of Congress. She was asked by host George Stephanopoulos about the comments made by Sen. Tim Scott in a rebuttal to Biden in which he claimed the U.S. is not racist.

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: ABC)

Read More: In address, Biden says ‘knee of justice’ is on the neck of Black Americans

Scott said he’d “experienced the pain of discrimination” while looking at the camera. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason and to be followed around a store while I’m shopping,” said the South Carolina lawmaker.

Despite this admission, the long GOP Black senator insisted that “America is not a racist country.”

As theGrio reported, Black Twitter took exception to Scott’s comments as “Uncle Tim” trended. Harris was more measured in her response.

“Do you agree with that, and what do you make of his warning against fighting discrimination with more discrimination?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I believe that we need to come up, well first of all, no I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country, and it’s existence today.”

President Biden Kamala Harris thegrio.com
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

Harris continued by praising Biden for “always having the ability and the courage, frankly, to speak the truth about it. He spoke what we know from the intelligence community, one of the greatest threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists.”

The vice president maintained that in order for the nation to heal and unify, the realities of discrimination and white supremacy could not be ignored. Rather, the second in command declared that the issues needed to be confronted head on and lauded Biden for helping to lead those efforts.

“I think the president has been outstanding, and a real national leader on the issue of saying let’s confront the realities, and let’s deal with it, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, and the idea is that we want to unify the country, but not without speaking truth and requiring accountability as appropriate.”

Biden pointedly made references to the challenges during his address at his first address to Congress on Wednesday.

Read More: Ted Cruz seemingly asleep during Biden address draws online mockery

“We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism,” the president said.

Biden called upon the country to recognize it as such.

“White supremacy is terrorism, and we’re not going to ignore that either. My fellow Americans, look, we have to come together to heal the soul of this nation,” Biden said.

Biden also invoked George Floyd who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death. Biden urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Policing Act of 2020, which would enact police reform such as creating a national data registry on police misconduct, limiting qualified immunity, and eliminating discriminatory practices.

Biden wants the bill passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25.

“We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black America. Now is our opportunity to make real progress … To root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system. And to enact police reform in George Floyd’s name that passed the House already.”

Watch the Good Morning America segment in full below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Kamala Harris says America isn’t racist but racism exists after Tim Scott’s comments appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Tim Scott responds to Biden speech: 'America is not a racist country'

    The Republican Party put forward one of its most ascendant and interesting figures to respond to President Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, giving Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina the microphone.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's joint address to Congress

    History was made during Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, which featured two women seated behind the president for the first time.

  • Floyd's brother, other families, talk to Sen. Scott

    Ben Crump and family members of Black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement met Thursday with South Carolina Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, the GOP's only Black senator, more than a week after Derek Chauvin's murder conviction. (April 29)

  • Florida Republicans unexpectedly pass "11th-hour" bill restricting trans athletes

    The Florida Legislature unexpectedly passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes last night.Why it matters: The legislation — presumed dead last week — is the first "categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill" to pass in our state in 23 years, according to Equality Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: After her original bill stalled, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) slid the proposed ban into a Senate bill dealing with charter schools that passed largely along party lines, per Florida Politics.If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" would keep transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports starting July 1.The big picture: Similar measures are being pushed by Republicans across the country — at least 50 bills in 28 states, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reported last month.The other side: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tried to create pathways for transgender athletes to still compete despite what he termed an "11th-hour" amendment, but those attempts failed."The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are and if they don't ... and something happens to them, it's their own fault," said Smith, per WUSF.Equality Florida spokesman Michael Womack told Axios that lawmakers passed the bill "when they thought people weren't watching.""This is not how the government is supposed to function; this is not how a bill is supposed to be passed."WomackThe bottom line: With this move, our state once again finds itself at the center of the post-Trump culture war raging across America.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FBI defends 'suicide by cop' designation for 2017 baseball field shooting

    The FBI insisted that their "suicide by cop" designation was right, while saying it'd likely be investigated as domestic terrorism if it occurred today

  • Biden's menthol cigarette prohibition is so obviously stupid and wrong it boggles the mind

    Just like the failed and evil War on Drugs, a ban on menthols is a gift to criminals and will lead to harsh policing in Black communities.

  • Nicolle Wallace Rips Tim Scott's Rebuttal: 'From A Planet Where Facts Don't Matter'

    The MSNBC host dissected the South Carolina senator's GOP response to Biden's address in about a minute.

  • 'Never-Trump' conservatives really liked Tim Scott's GOP rebuttal to Biden's speech

    Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday was met with high praise from conservatives, including those who fall under the "never-Trump" label. Scott began his speech by saying Biden "seems like a good man," then promised not to "waste your time tonight with finger-pointing or partisan bickering. You can get that on TV any time you want." Instead, Scott said, he wanted "to have an honest conversation. About common sense and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation, and how we move forward together." That's not to say Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, highlighted any aspects of Biden's speech with which he agreed. On the contrary, he was quite critical of the remarks. But proponents of the speech noted that he tended to focus on policy differences on issues like police reform, infrastructure, and school re-openings rather than the so-called "culture wars." The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg tweeted that Scott delivered a "very, very good speech," especially "given that responding to presidents in these situations is almost always a political crap sandwich." His colleague David French agreed, also noting that he found the ending — in which Scott emphasized an American narrative defined by "redemption" — to be "powerful and true." Totally agree. It’s far more effective than most responses, and his closing was powerful and true. https://t.co/85VqLXn2CH — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 29, 2021 French and Goldberg also probably didn't mind the absence of former President Donald Trump from the speech. While Scott certainly touted accomplishments of the previous administration, Trump himself didn't get a direct shout-out. Read a full transcript of Scott's speech at CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.3 key takeaways from Biden's big speech

  • Kamala Harris said America isn't a 'racist country,' but warned the nation shouldn't 'ignore the realities' of racism

    Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about racism in the United States on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

  • Twitter Says It Blocked ‘Uncle Tim’ Trend after Tim Scott’s Speech

    Twitter stepped in early Thursday morning to block the “Uncle Tim” label that began trending following Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress, a company spokesman told National Review. A Twitter spokesperson that the platform decided to block a trend calling black Republican Tim Scott, who gave the GOP , “Uncle Tim.” “This is in line with our policies on Trends, specifically: ‘We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter. This means that at times, we may not allow or may temporarily prevent content from appearing in Trends until more context is available. This includes Trends that violate The Twitter Rules,’” a Twitter spokesperson told National Review in an email. Scott called the trend “upsetting” and “so disappointing” on Thursday morning, saying that it shows the left “are literally attacking the color of my skin.” “You cannot step down out of your lane, according to the liberal elite left,” he continued. Twitter did not say when it made the decision to block the trend, which numerous commentators made note of late Wednesday and early Thursday. Tim Scott: Progressives make race-based attacks on me because they don’t like my politics Progressive Twitter: Let’s go out and prove it pic.twitter.com/AHCX9809Rl — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 29, 2021 Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021 Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He's fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of "Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021 That this racist term trended during Sen. Tim Scott's speech is as revealing as it is repugnant, as is the large-scale liberal silence that Twitter promoted a racist attack. A world in which people of color are forced by racist insults to subscribe to one ideology is grotesque. pic.twitter.com/NDksUEriHn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 29, 2021 While the platform did not specify which rules the trend broke, Twitter’s policy on “Hateful Conduct” prohibits “repeated and/or non-consensual slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes, or other content that degrades someone.” Scott said Wednesday night during his response to Biden’s address that he has “experienced the pain of discrimination” and “a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the n-word by progressives, by liberals,” he said. “Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time,” referencing a Washington Post “fact check” of his family history. But Scott also stated that “we’ve made tremendous progress” and that “America is not a racist country.” “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” he argued.

  • 'Gender critical' beliefs protected by law, says equalities watchdog

    The belief that trans women are men is protected by law, the equalities watchdog has confirmed. The statement from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) came as a landmark case over trans rights concluded this week. In March 2019, Maya Forstater lost her job after being accused of "offensive" tweets questioning government proposals to allow people to self-identify as being of the opposite sex. Ms Forstater took her case to an employment tribunal in December 2019 on the grounds that her dismissal constituted discrimination against her "gender critical" beliefs. Employment judge James Tayler dismissed her claim, saying she was "absolutist in her view of sex". During her appeal hearing this week, held via video link before Mr Justice Choudhury, she reiterated her views that biological sex is "real, important, immutable, and not to be conflated with gender identity". Ben Cooper QC, representing Ms Forstater, argued that it is "compelled speech" to use the correct pronouns for trans people, but the tribunal was also told that misgendering a trans person amounts to "hate speech" and "harassment". Its verdict, due to be handed down in the coming months, will determine whether it becomes legal for people with "gender critical" beliefs to misgender trans people in the workplace. The EHRC submitted evidence supporting Ms Forstater in her bid to have her "gender critical" views established as a protected belief under the Equality Act – a move that came as a surprise to many. A spokesman for the EHRC confirmed that "gender critical" beliefs are protected in law and said: "We believe it is important that our courts and tribunals continue to robustly protect freedom of religion or belief. "This can include highly contested beliefs and is demonstrated by the consistent domestic and European Court of Human Rights case law acknowledging the right to protection of religious views that homosexuality is contrary to God's will and sinful. "We think that a 'gender critical' belief that 'trans women are men and trans men are women' is a philosophical belief which is protected under the Equality Act religion or belief protections. "We are concerned that a contrary ruling by the Employment Appeal Tribunal could leave people unprotected from discrimination and harassment and could result in a restriction of people's freedom of speech on debates concerning transgender rights, Gender Recognition Act reform and definitions of 'woman' and 'man'. "There is a difference between holding a belief and how that belief is manifested. This does not mean that actions such as misgendering trans people, or comments made based on such beliefs, are free from consequences or that views should be left unchallenged. "In this appeal we are not taking a position on whether the decision to not renew Maya Forstater's contract was lawful or unlawful – rather we are intervening in the case to submit that her beliefs are protected by the Equality Act and by Human Rights law." Mr Justice Choudhury said the judgment in the appeal would be handed down in the coming months.

  • A petition is calling for Jill Biden to undo all of Melania Trump's changes to the White House Rose Garden

    "We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to Jackie's original design," the petition said.

  • Justin Bieber dreadlocks backlash is latest in string of cultural appropriation accusations

    The 27-year-old singer, who has portrayed himself as older and wiser in recent years amid his sobriety and marriage, debuted dreadlocks this week.

  • German Gymnasts Share Powerful Reason They're Competing in Full-Coverage Bodysuits Instead of Leotards

    Three German Gymnasts are trying to change their sport for the better. Last week, they performed in full-body uniforms, which they said can help prevent athletes from being "sexualized."

  • Tim Scott Resorts to Twisted, Cynical Logic to Defend GOP Voter Suppression

    Sen. Tim Scott's rebuttal of Biden's speech amplified the dark logic at the heart of the GOP's war on voting rights

  • Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

    A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was initially pulled over after being spotted speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device that tests whether someone has been drinking alcohol, a police spokesman clarified Wednesday. Authorities previously said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement — that Lang wasn’t barred from driving but was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, because of his history of drunken driving.

  • White House investigating ‘unexplained health incidents’ similar to Havana syndrome

    Two US officials in Washington area experienced symptoms similar to ones suffered abroad that were probably result of directed energy device One incident took place in November last year near the Ellipse, the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House, in which an official from the national security council suddenly fell sick. Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo The White House has said it is investigating “unexplained health incidents” after a report that two US officials in the Washington area experienced sudden symptoms similar to the “Havana syndrome” symptoms suffered by American diplomats and spies abroad. The wave of mysterious brain injuries, beginning in Cuba in 2016, are deemed by the National Academy of Scientists to be most likely the result of some form of directed energy device, and the CIA, state department and Pentagon have all launched investigations. CNN reported on Thursday that two possible incidents on US soil are part of the investigation. One took place in November last year near the Ellipse, the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House, in which an official from the national security council suddenly fell sick. The other was in 2019 and involved a White House official walking her dog in a Virginia suburb of Washington. That incident was reported in GQ magazine last year. Officials cautioned that the investigations into these and other incidents have not reached a conclusion. “The health and wellbeing of American public servants is a paramount priority for the Biden administration. We take all reports of health incidents by our personnel extremely seriously,” a White House spokesperson said. “The White House is working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world. Given that we are still evaluating reported incidents and that we need to protect the privacy of individuals reporting incidents, we cannot provide or confirm specific details at this time.” The symptoms of the Havana syndrome attacks include hearing strange sounds followed by dizziness, nausea, severe headaches and loss of memory which in some case can go on for years. There are dozens of victims, most of whom were stationed in Cuba and China with a handful of cases elsewhere. Most of those affected, as well as many officials and experts, believed they were attacked by a foreign power with some form of microwave energy device.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds — see the sculpt in progress

    The wax version of Harris will wear a replica of the purple dress and coat she wore on Inauguration Day.

  • Kamala Harris: 'Team player' accused of lacklustre first 100 days as vice-president

    When Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate, much was made about the former California attorney general’s ambitious streak. Would the vice-president outshine her boss? Would the progressive nudge the president to the Left? But rather than taking the lead, critics describe her performance 100 days in as rather lacklustre. Usually seen by Mr Biden’s side at press conferences and big announcements, Ms Harris, who made history by becoming the first woman and first black and Indian American person in the role, has made few headlines. Last month, Mr Biden delegated Ms Harris one of the administration’s toughest tasks – combating the surge of migrants at the Mexican border. The job is something of a political grenade, a hot-button issue that riles up the Republican party. As the numbers of migrants at the US border with Mexico has soared to record highs, Ms Harris, 56, has yet to get a real grip on the crisis.

  • Everything you need to buy and prepare for food blogger Jonathan Melendez's 'Week of Meals' recipes

    All the ingredients and prep to do before the week starts.