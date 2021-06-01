Kamala Harris says ‘I eat no for breakfast,’ shares advice to women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sytonia Reid
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“I eat ‘no’ for breakfast. [I have] been told many times during my career things from ‘you are too young, it’s not your turn, they are not ready for you, no one like you has done it before.’ I have heard all of those things many times over the course of my career, but I didn’t listen,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday for Morning Joe, Vice President Kamala Harris got candid about the oppositions she’s faced in her career, particularly as a woman. In response to a question about whether she had ever thought certain successes would be delayed by discriminatory attitudes or other obstacles, Harris said she was unfazed by the word ‘no’.

“I eat ‘no’ for breakfast,” said Harris. “[I have] been told many times during my career things from ‘you are too young, it’s not your turn, they are not ready for you, no one like you has done it before.’ I have heard all of those things many times over the course of my career, but I didn’t listen.”

Read More: Kamala Harris’ first 100 Days paints complicated political picture for Black women

Vice President Harris is featured on Forbes 50 Over 50 series which highlights the trailblazing careers of women who’ve made an impact in midlife and after. During her interview with Brzezinski, the former California senator, attorney general, and district attorney spoke to the necessity of women and girls internalizing their abilities and pursuing their interests.

Harris also advises those who’ve heard ‘no’ to not “be encumbered by the inability of others to see the potential of who you are. It’s really important to recognize the limitations that other people have based on their expectations and to not impose that on one’s self.”

At 56 years old, Harris’s career overflows with “firsts”. In 2004, Harris became the first woman and first Black American to serve as district attorney of San Francisco. In 2011, Harris was elected as the first woman, Black American and South Asian attorney general in California. In January, the daughter of immigrants and HBCU alumna was sworn in as the first woman, African American and South Asian Vice President of the United States.

Kamala Harris thegrio.com
Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read More: Kamala Harris to be first vice president with wax figure at Madame Tussauds

With a renewed focus on “inclusive capitalism”, the Vice President is bringing issues like women’s entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses, community investing, the right to return for those in the hospitality industry, and equitable employment benefits to the forefront. To women who are confronting any one of these issues in their daily lives, Harris urges them to reject the false choices between career success and family life.

“Continue with your ambition and don’t apologize for it. Continue to believe that you can do whatever you want to do but also know that you have the right to expect things like affordable childcare, paid family leave when you need to take care of your children or your elderly parents,” said Harris. “You have the right to expect to be seen in the full dimension of who you are and your responsibilities.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Kamala Harris says ‘I eat no for breakfast,’ shares advice to women appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden and Harris shock diners with visit to DC restaurant

    America’s president and vice president surprised diners in the nation’s capitol when they went out to lunch on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived at Le Diplomate on Monday, and its guests immediately took to social media to share video from the sighting. The first and second couples were having lunch after attending the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

  • Blair Underwood and wife Desiree DaCosta divorcing after 27 years of marriage

    Actor Blair Underwood and wife Desiree DaCosta announced Sunday via a joint statement on social media that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Underwood, 56, shared the news on Instagram. In their statement, the two announced, "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago."

  • Harris is stuck with immigration

    Harris is stuck with immigration

  • Mo’Nique’s critique of Black women in bonnets reeks of respectability politics

    OPINION: What Mo’Nique really means by having “pride” in yourself is looking presentable under the white gaze. The bonnet brigade has been trending on social media, with some arguing that Black women should not wear their bonnets outside the home, while others are calling this a full-on attack on Black women’s hair and another example of society’s way of policing Black women’s hair and playing into respectability politics. The debate recently came to a head when the legendary comedian and actress Mo’Nique jumped into the conversation to share her thoughts, which she said were sparked by a recent trip at the Atlanta airport to catch a flight to Mississippi.

  • Damian Lillard says he ‘supports and respects’ Naomi Osaka after French Open exit

    "Shes the one that has to go out there and perform, and answer to critics," Lillard said.

  • It's Not B.S.: There Are Actual, Science-Backed Benefits to Drinking Lemon Water

    It can stabilize your appetite, for starters.

  • Drop Out or Drown in Debt? Black Students’ Stark Choices in Paying for College

    This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. When Clint Myrick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2010, he left with two consequential pieces of paper: a diploma for a bachelor’s degree in music education — and […]

  • 'My landlord wants six months' rent upfront'

    Some tenants face big demands from landlords for upfront rent and there is no legal limit.

  • 'Time don't heal it': The 'grief pandemic' from COVID-19 will torment Americans for years, experts say

    The scale and complexity of coronavirus pandemic-related grief have created a public health burden that could afflict people for years, experts say.

  • Why a Gold Star Widow Hides on Memorial Day

    U.S. Army Photo/AlamySacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black is the memoir of a gold-star widow searching for the truth behind her Green Beret husband's death. When Bryan Black was killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, his wife Michelle saw her worst nightmare become a reality—but what followed Bryan's death was even more difficult. After receiving few and contradictory details about the attack that took her husband's life, it was up to Michelle to find answers. It became her mission to learn the truth about that day in Niger, and Sacrifice is the result of that mission.Certain times of year the pain of losing Bryan and the sacrifice of so many comes back to me. One of the hardest times each year is Memorial Day, which most people think of as the exciting start of summer. Last year I was at the grocery store picking up items, and as I laid them out on the belt the checker cheerfully asked if I was doing something fun for Memorial Day. I was about to travel east to attend several memorial services for the men and women killed that year and in previous years. I thought about the stone bearing my husband’s name, birth date, and date of death, and a towering wave of emotion hit me. I looked down at my purse, pretending I’d dropped something, so she wouldn’t see my eyes filling with tears.“Well . . .” I faltered.I thought of a friend who had lost her husband the week prior and was about to bury him. I would be seeing her at the bar where Bryan’s picture hangs. Together with other Gold Star families, we would toast those we are meant to remember on Memorial Day.“No,” I said, “I’m not doing anything fun. What about you?”“Just relaxing and barbecuing,” she said. “I love having a long weekend!”Not so long ago I was just like her. Memorial Day was the beginning of summer, it was big sales and sunshine. Barbecues, swimming pools, laughter, and drinks. It has something to do with celebrating our freedom, right? Happy Memorial Day! Happy. Memorial. Those two words merged together create an indescribable level of pain for those of us who have lost a loved one to war.My children lost their father. Bryan’s parents lost their youngest son. I lost the love of my life. So I will not have a happy Memorial Day. That’s simply not possible for those who understand what Memorial Day is. It is not a happy day; it is heavy and somber and gut-wrenching. Bryan, Michelle, and their sons outside their home in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg, where Bryan was beginning the SF Q Course. Courtesy Karen Black The last time I was happy on Memorial Day was May 2017. I remember looking at Facebook and seeing a picture of a woman at a cemetery with her young children. They were taking flowers to their father’s grave. It was the first time I truly took the time to consider that Memorial Day should not be thought of as happy and that people need to learn the difference between Veterans Day, which honors those who have served or currently serve in the military, and Memorial Day, which is for remembering those who died in service to this country. I stared at the picture, unable to comprehend how this woman had the strength to do what she was doing with her children. Little did I know that just six months later I would be doing that very thing with my two sons.Looking back, I am so grateful for the time I had not knowing that a gravestone is the closest we will ever get to Bryan. Not knowing that you go to the cemetery not because you are strong but because he is there, and it hurts, but so does not going. So does breathing. Everything hurts, so you go because maybe he’ll know you were there. You go and face your biggest fear over and over again, and in facing it there is strength and healing. Bryan and Michelle after his Special Forces graduation. Courtesy Karen Black The pain doesn’t end, but the darkness dissipates over time. The tears are still there, but now I see the flowers laid on the headstones and am grateful for the passing of time. I go on Memorial Day to the graves and honor those who gave their lives in service to our nation. I say their names, and I remember what they did and why. Dustin Wright, Jeremiah Johnson, LaDavid Johnson, Bryan Black. It is not happy, but it is right. It doesn’t make me feel good, but Memorial Day is not about me. I have plenty of days to learn to feel good again. That’s the beauty of being alive. Memorial Day is for the fallen. That is the lesson I didn’t expect to learn as I stared at the photo of the widow in the cemetery. A lesson in sacrifice I now can never forget.From Sacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black, to be published May 4 by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Michelle Black. Courtesy Michelle Black Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What does the inflation spike say about the Social Security COLA?

    For some reason that I do not fully understand, Social Security beneficiaries love to get a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Mind you, I do view automatic indexing of benefits as a wonderful feature of our Social Security program. The announcements of “no COLA” in 2010, 2011 and 2016 (see Figure 1), however, were met with a huge outcry.

  • Peru's new COVID-19 death toll worst in the world

    The COVID-19 death toll in Peru surged on Monday at a rate much faster than expected, following an official government review.The government nearly tripled its official number of deaths from the day before, which now makes Peru the country with the highest death rate per capita in the world.Officials say the updated tally has jumped dramatically because, until now, a lack of testing has made it difficult to confirm whether a person has died from the virus.Peru’s top data official, Marushka Chocobar, announced at a press conference on Monday that over 180,000 people have died from COVID-19, up from just under 70,000 reported deaths the day before."With this figure, we can see that according to the application of official criteria and the proposed data series that is being carried out through this working group, we can from now on have a daily figure that reflects the reality closest to what is happening with the pandemic in our country."Peru had already been among the hardest hit Latin American countries, with its hospitals overcrowded with patients and oxygen low in supply.Experts had long warned that the true death toll was undercounted in official statistics.Brazil still has the highest total deaths in Latin America, but based on population and the updated tally, Peru’s per capital death toll more than doubles that of Brazil.

  • Democrat Nikki Fried enters Florida governor race

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday she'll seek the Democratic nomination for governor, calling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who's putting his party and political ambition ahead of Floridians.

  • Your Sex and Love Horoscope for June 2021

    Find out how a month that hosts both a Mercury retrograde and major eclipse — plus a dose of sexy Leo vibes — will affect your sex and love life.

  • From Clemson to an SEC rival: Derion Kendrick to join Georgia Bulldogs, reports say

    He will fill a major need for Georgia. In an interesting twist, the Tigers and Bulldogs face off in the 2021 opener.

  • Biden considers two Kennedys for ambassadorships

    Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden is considering naming two Kennedys to represent him abroad: Caroline Kennedy is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy is on his radar for Western Europe, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: With JFK's daughter and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, Biden would be reaching outside of his pool of core campaign donors. He'd also be putting a spotlight back on America's most famous political dynasty — and honoring a late friend and mentor.Flashback: Biden, who shares the family's Irish Catholic heritage, delivered a eulogy in 2009 for Ted, with whom he served in the Senate for 36 years.He has described Kennedy as a "big brother," and felt a debt of gratitude for Kennedy's defense of his honor amid the plagiarism controversy in Biden's 1988 presidential bid.Details: Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, got to know Biden through her husband.Caroline served as President Obama’s second ambassador to Japan and is well versed in the issues in the Asia-Pacific region, where the AP first reported she could be heading.The White House declined to comment. People close to the process stressed that nothing is final until the White House sends a formal announcement.Driving the news: Biden was scheduled to make several formal offers to candidates over the holiday weekend, ahead of announcing his first slate of ambassadors as soon as this week.On Friday, he announced Rufus Gifford as his choice to be chief of protocol at the State Department.Administration officials have been vigorous in vetting the first group of political ambassadors, hoping to avoid negative headlines.The intrigue: In addition to political allies like former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden will likely reward longtime friends and aides, in lieu of several donors who raised millions of dollars over Zoom from his campaign.Biden is planning to nominate Cindy McCain as his envoy to the World Food Program in Rome.Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and a former career foreign service officer, is being considered for a European position.Some donors may make the cut:Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, is being considered for Costa Rica. She and her husband, Joe Waz, hosted a fundraiser for Biden in 2019 along with Hollywood luminaries Jeffrey Katzenberg and Rob Reiner.Scott Miller, a former UBS wealth manager and LGBTQ activist, has been discussed for Switzerland. He and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists for LGBTQ causes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man charged with hate crime after CCTV shows another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC

    Study found 169 per cent increase in crimes against Asians in first quarter of 2021

  • Gay teenager brutally beaten and choked by fellow student for wearing a Pride flag

    ‘He's so used to the bullying it was kind of nothing to him,’ Tristen Torrez’s mother says

  • Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion to women who claimed baby powder causes cancer, court rules

    Company denies its products contain carcinogens

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence