Kamala Harris says she's not confident about the 'integrity' of the Supreme Court: 'I think this is an activist court'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday said the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has made her worried about the "integrity" of the Supreme Court.

"I think this is an activist court," Harris said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

"It means that we had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body, as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled," Harris said. "And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it."

"That causes me great concern about the integrity of the Court overall," she continued.

Her remarks come months after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion access a right.

Since May, abortion-rights advocates have feared that the Supreme Court would strike down Roe v. Wade. The fears began when Politico published a leaked draft opinion in which Justice Samuel Alito called the decision "egregiously wrong from the start."

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked protests nationwide. Since the decision was made public, a slew of prominent individuals has blasted the ruling. Attorney General Merrick Garland also condemned the court's decision, calling it a "devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States."

By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has put the question of the legality of abortion in the hands of individual state legislatures and has essentially made it illegal in at least 22 states to obtain an abortion. There are expected to be added restrictions in several others.

