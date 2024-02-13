Kamala Harris says she's 'ready to serve' as president amid concerns about Biden's age

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview last week that she’s ready to serve as president amid voters’ concerns about President Joe Biden’s age, 81.

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris told the Wall Street Journal Feb. 6. She also said that everyone who sees her on the job “walks away fully aware” of her capacity to lead.

Her comments came two days before special counsel Robert Hur released a report after a year-long probe examining Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. While the report concluded that Biden won’t be facing charges, it described Biden as a “well meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

The report also alleged that Biden forgot when he served as vice president or when his son, Beau, died.

Biden angrily rebuffed the report’s allegations in a primetime address to the nation last week, saying “My memory is fine. Take a look at what I've done since I've become president."

But concerns about Biden’s age are still a political obstacle for the president as he campaigns for a second term in the White House. A Monmouth University poll in October found that 76% of voters agree that Biden is too old to effectively serve another term as president.

An NBC News poll from February also found that 76% of voters say they have concerns about Biden’s mental and physical health.

Harris had previouly said she is prepared to be commander-in-chief, if necessary, in an interview on “Face the Nation,” but said Biden is “going to be fine.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris says she's 'ready to serve' as president