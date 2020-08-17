Kamala Harris' Secret Service code name reportedly reflects her groundbreaking nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is well aware of her groundbreaking status.

The new Democratic vice presidential pick has selected "Pioneer" as her Secret Service code name, CNN first reported Monday ahead of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. A source confirmed the report to ABC News.

Harris was quickly put under Secret Service protection last week after former Vice President Joe Biden chose her as his presidential running mate, CNN reports. She picked her new code name off a list the White House Communications Agency had approved. Biden, meanwhile, will keep his code name from the Obama administration, which was "Celtic," and Jill Biden will keep hers, which was "Capri."

CNN's law enforcement analyst Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent, said protectees have often "taken on the persona of the call sign that they had selected." Former President Barack Obama's "'Renegade' is a great example: how he went against the establishment in some of the things that he had done," Wackrow said.

Harris has already started fulfilling her name: She's the first Black woman nominated to be the vice president. And if elected, she'll be the first woman, Indian American, and Black vice president in U.S. history.

