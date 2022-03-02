Kamala Harris seen mouthing words as Biden mixes up Ukrainians and Iranians

Vice President Kamala Harris was seen mouthing some words after President Biden mixed up Ukrainians and Iranians in his first State of the Union speech.

It's not certain what the vice president is mouthing in response to Biden’s gaffe, but some observers suggested that she was correcting the president's gaffe by saying the word "Ukrainian."

Harris could then be seen making a face.

BIDEN GAFFES IN STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH, MIXES UP IRANIANS AND UKRAINIANS

"Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said in the gaffe, apparently incorrectly referring to Ukrainians as Iranians.

The video quickly made its rounds online after being pointed out, with users weighing in with comments and quote retweets of the shot.

Biden began his State of the Union address discussing the invasion and said that Putin "badly miscalculated" the Ukrainian people.

"Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated," Biden said. "He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression they cause more chaos," he added.

Fox News Digital’s Kyle Morris and Adam Shaw contributed reporting.