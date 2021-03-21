Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Strauss in Washington
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do.

But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda.

Related: 'The energy is different now': how Biden and Harris could boost DC's cultural scene

On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role.

In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days.

“I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado.

The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough.

So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package.

Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives.

“They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.”

For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over.

Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson and rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on.

Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York?

“We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.”

At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration.

That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something

Roy Neel

Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”.

Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.”

Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming.

Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet.

Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent.

“She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Harris offer solace to Asian Americans

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and a reeling nation as they visited Atlanta just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. (March 19)

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to VP Kamala Harris as ‘president’

    Raymond Arroyo and Laura Ingraham end the week with another edition of 'Friday Follies'

  • Biden is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for migrants as his administration struggles to handle the surge of families and kids trying to come to the US

    Biden has urged people from Central America not to try and come to the US, but the surge at the border is expected to continue growing.

  • Florida's DeSantis positions himself as Trump's heir to the White House

    Bashing lockdowns and dissing the press, the GOP governor emerges as a strong potential 2024 hopeful.

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • Armie Hammer has been accused of rape

    He denies the allegations, which his lawyer has branded "attention-seeking

  • SC parents arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on opioid

    He allegedly ingested the drug while the couple slept in a downtown hotel room.

  • Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, shares fond memories of his father

    Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., also known as Prince Jackson, shared some stories about his childhood with his world-famous father, Michael Jackson, during a new interview. During a conversation on Fox Soul’s The Mix, the eldest son of the King of Pop shared how he learned his father was one of the biggest pop stars to ever exist.

  • Who’s cutting Medicare? Democrats, unless Republicans agree with their fix

    Capitol Hill Democrats, as well as Obama's Democratic successor in President Joe Biden, are finding out this week how tough that idea can be, waiving the requirement in the House and hoping Republicans won't play hardball on it in the Senate.

  • China's financial institutions must help fund carbon neutrality goal, says central bank governor

    China's central bank will include climate change among the issues it considers in implementing its monetary policy and supervisory role in future and will encourage financial institutions to help meet the country's goal of becoming carbon neutral, the bank's governor has said. Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, made the comments at a closed-door session at China Development Forum on Saturday and they were published on the bank's website the following day. The target of reaching peak carbon emissions before 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060 had raised new and higher demands for the bank, he said. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. President Xi Jinping made the pledge at the United Nations in September, making China only the second major economy to have given such a promise. China, US still split on hot-button topics but agree to climate change group Extensive investments will be needed to meet the target and the financial markets must take the lead in providing the funding, Yi told the forum. He estimated that it would need hundreds of trillions of yuan to fund the programme and the government could only cover a small proportion. People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: EPA-EFE "We need to establish and complete a green financial policy system that leads and inspires the system to support green investments in a market-oriented way," he said. "Public finance, however, can cover only a tiny fraction [of the cost]. It is therefore imperative to put in place sound public policy incentives to encourage market forces to fill the gap," he said. China will need to spend US$6.4 trillion (41.6 trillion yuan) to build the new green power generation capacity needed to meet its goal of reaching carbon neutrality in 2060, but may struggle to secure the raw materials required, according to a report last week from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie. It said solar, wind, storage and nuclear power projects would need to be given priority if the country is to produce enough electricity to cope with an estimated 75 per cent increase in demand and fill the gap left by fossil fuels. 'Crazy' US-China nuclear energy link up key to climate change fight: forum Yi also said there needed to be more research into how climate change would affect financial stability and monetary policy, including the cost of extreme weather events and the impact of high carbon emissions on companies' asset values. The central bank has made green finance a central task in its new five-year plan for 2021-2025, Yi said, highlighting the need to strengthen information disclosure on climate change issues, encourage financial institutions to cut emissions and deepen international cooperation in achieving global solutions. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana special election to replace husband in Congress who died from COVID-19

    Julia Letlow made history Saturday as the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana, replacing her late husband who died from complications related to COVID-19. Letlow, a 40-year-old university administrator who wrote a doctoral dissertation on grief, easily won against 11 other contenders in the race for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District seat. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th District."

  • Marsha Blackburn says border situation 'outrageous': Dems have no control

    Tennessee senator says on 'FOX News Live' that Biden administration 'rolled out the welcome mat.'

  • Little Gator, big peach: Justin Allgaier wins at Atlanta

    Justin Allgaier holds off Martin Truex Jr. to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

  • Bundesliga: 10-man Bayern runs riot; Wolfsburg wins, Dortmund slips

    Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund held early leads in their matches and RB Leipzig had won Friday. Bayern was down to 10 men. It hardly changed anything.

  • Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says response will happen next week

    With seven assault lawsuits filed against him, five more on the way, and at least 10 more under consideration, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a major legal problem. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, says that a response from Watson will be provided next week. “I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him [more]

  • Urban Meyer is not a fan of this free agency thing: 'That was awful'

    This ain't college football.

  • Two robins die after getting stuck on glue trap designed to catch mice

    The RSPCA has launched an investigation and is urging people not to use glue traps to catch any animals.

  • Atlanta Xfinity race results

    Results from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

    Within weeks of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the Biden administration had reversed many of the most maligned Trump-era immigration policies, including deporting children seeking asylum who arrived alone at the U.S.-Mexico border and forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as they made their case to stay in the United States. While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the presidential election and the news that the Trump policies, widely viewed as cruel, were being reversed.

  • 100 Reusable Household Items You Should Never Throw Away

    Mind blown. From Woman's Day