Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff signs with IMG Models after being called a 'style icon'

Samantha Grindell
ella emhoff lede
Ella Emhoff just signed a modeling contract with IMG Models. Tony Avelar/AP/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

  • Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, signed with IMG Models Worldwide.

  • Emhoff turned heads on Inauguration Day in a Miu Miu coat.

  • IMG Models is one of the top modeling agencies in the world, representing stars like Gigi Hadid.

Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, just signed a modeling contract with IMG Models Worldwide.

The 22-year-old Bushwick, New York, resident is the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff's, youngest child. She's currently a senior at Parsons School of Design.

IMG announced the news on Twitter with a photo of Emhoff captioned: "NOW PRESENTING: #EllaEmhoff."

IMG is one of the top modeling agencies in the world, representing household names like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Karlie Kloss.

Emhoff has been a burgeoning name in fashion throughout her stepmother's campaign. Her avant-garde looks and her knitwear business, which she shares photos of on Instagram, have earned her the affectionate nickname "The First Daughter of Bushwick."

She also wore an eye-catching suit at President Joe Biden and Harris' victory rally in November that caught fashion-lovers' eyes.

But it was her Inauguration Day look that catapulted Emhoff into the fashion limelight. She attended the historic event in a bedazzled Miu Miu coat with a burgundy dress designed by Batsheva. The public immediately took notice of the look and started calling the 22-year-old a "style icon."

ella emhoff inauguration
Emhoff's Inauguration Day look made a statement. Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

Just a week after the world saw Emhoff's Inauguration Day outfit, she was signed with IMG, highlighting the influence the ensemble - and Emhoff herself - have.

"Ella communicates this moment in time," Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told The New York Times of Emhoff. "There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

He also told The Times that people are more focused on "authenticity" from models than their size or shape today, and Emhoff has the sense of truth he's looking for.

Read more: Kamala Harris' purple Inauguration Day outfit may have been a nod to the first Black woman to run for president

Speaking to The New York Times, Emhoff said she didn't anticipate being part of a big modeling agency, despite working with a smaller agency for the last year.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body," she told The New York Times.

But she said that IMG's growing diversity appeals to her, and she hopes she can change what the standard of modeling is by making use of her tattoos and unique hair as she works with IMG, according to The Times.

Emhoff told The Times her family was a bit "protective" of her when she first told them about her new venture, but they became supportive when they "saw what is changing" in the world of fashion.

"I think they're pretty excited I can be part of that," she added.

Emhoff wasn't the only Inauguration Day attendee to land a contract with IMG in recent days.

The agency announced on Tuesday that it signed Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in history. She is also 22.

Amanda Gorman
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP

Gorman's inauguration ensemble was statement-making and meaningful, as she paired a playful, yellow Prada coat with jewelry gifted to her by Oprah Winfrey.

As Insider's Monica Humphries reported, the coat was a nod to first lady Jill Biden, as she first took notice of Gorman when she performed in a dress that was a similar shade of yellow.

You can follow Emhoff and Gorman on Instagram.

