Kamala Harris takes surprise trip to Nashville after 2 Black Dems expelled from TN House

Reuters

The Black unemployment rate hit a record low in March, a milestone for a U.S. labor market that most policymakers and economists expect to begin cooling in the face of higher interest rates, jeopardizing those historic gains. The Black unemployment rate tumbled to 5% last month from 5.7% in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday, perhaps the most notable data point in a report that at once displayed the resilience of the American job market but also the early signs of its vulnerability to the higher borrowing costs engineered by the Federal Reserve over the last year. Only a month ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faced withering criticism from a band of progressive Democratic lawmakers who accused him of trying to orchestrate a slowdown in hiring that would put historically vulnerable populations - Blacks in particular - at the greatest risk of job losses.