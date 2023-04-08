Kamala Harris takes surprise trip to Nashville after 2 Black Dems expelled from TN House
Vice President Kamala Harris took a surprise trip to Nashville to meet the Tennessee Democrats that were expelled from the House over gun protests.
The Black unemployment rate hit a record low, a milestone for the U.S. labor market.
Harris toured Dalton’s QCells plant Thursday to tout the Biden administration’s multi-billion-dollar investment into Georgia’s clean energy industry.
The Black unemployment rate hit a record low in March, a milestone for a U.S. labor market that most policymakers and economists expect to begin cooling in the face of higher interest rates, jeopardizing those historic gains. The Black unemployment rate tumbled to 5% last month from 5.7% in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday, perhaps the most notable data point in a report that at once displayed the resilience of the American job market but also the early signs of its vulnerability to the higher borrowing costs engineered by the Federal Reserve over the last year. Only a month ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faced withering criticism from a band of progressive Democratic lawmakers who accused him of trying to orchestrate a slowdown in hiring that would put historically vulnerable populations - Blacks in particular - at the greatest risk of job losses.
A big day for those in Dalton, Georgia as Vice President Kamala Harris paid a special visit to tour a solar panel factory. With the visit came a big announcement.
Harris will meet with the so-called "Tennessee Three," comprised of Rep. Gloria Johnson and former representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.
Republicans voted to expel two Democrats from the state House for their support of protests led by gun control advocates following a school massacre.
