Jail parents over skipping school? Some 2020 Democrats threatened it

As California attorney general, Kamala Harris brought down truancy rates and got more kids into the classroom – by threatening jail time for their parents.

Any kind of criminal charges for truancy are controversial, and the issue divides the 2020 Democratic field. An increasing number of top candidates want to ease criminal punishment for truancy as part of their platforms. Others have championed efforts in their states to keep truant kids out of jail.

Then there's Harris. She has said she regrets some of the effects of prosecuting truancy. But it worked, her defenders say.

Still, bringing prosecution into school settings was misguided, education experts claim. The policy fostered the disproportionate criminalization of people of color, they say. And even without jailing, a day in the courtroom can wreak havoc on the life of a parent who has to miss work and arrange for childcare.

Kamala Harris' regrets on truancy

Harris’ controversial history with truancy dates back to 2006. That's when, as San Francisco's district attorney, she started a program to lower school truancy rates. If the first two stages of the program, education and intervention, failed, parents were subject to prosecution.

In 2010, Harris pushed for a California law that allowed prosecutors to fine or jail a parent “who has failed to reasonably supervise and encourage the pupil’s school attendance.”

In the years since, Harris has walked away from these positions. No one actually was jailed in San Francisco, she emphasizes. She has billed herself as a "progressive prosecutor" whose aim was never to lock up parents of truant children.

“My regret is that I have now heard stories where, in some jurisdictions, DAs have criminalized the parents. And I regret that that has happened,” Harris told Pod Save America in April. “And the thought that anything that I did could have led to that, because that certainly was not the intention – never was the intention.”

'Truancy' is outdated

Students of color are affected more than white students when school issues turn into court issues, argues Demetrias Wolverton, a community organizer for YWCA Kalamazoo who is lobbying the Michigan Legislature to change its anti-truancy laws.

"That perpetuates poverty. That perpetuates the disproportionate number of people of color who are in the criminal justice system."

In the 2015-16 school year, nearly 8 million children were chronically absent in the United States, according to data from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

“If you’re not in school on a regular basis, good stuff doesn't usually happen,” said Robert Balfanz, a Johns Hopkins professor. Missing school is connected to high drop-out rates and barriers to college success, Balfanz's research has found.

For decades, state education boards collected data and enforced laws on truancy, which usually covers only unexcused absences. Now, advocates are focusing on absences of all kinds.

The goal: intervene when students are missing school, period – not just when they don't have an excuse.

Prosecute the students instead?

Some states such as Texas and Washington even used to prosecute students themselves, leaving them with criminal records that prevented them from enlisting in the military and applying to college.

But a hardline approach is falling out of favor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, another 2020 candidate, has unveiled a plan that would end criminal detention for offenses like truancy. This week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders both released proposals to decriminalize truancy.