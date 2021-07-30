Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore and Vietnam for first overseas trip

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Singapore and Vietnam next month for her second foreign trip since taking office, her spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Why it matters: Harris will become the first vice president to ever visit Vietnam, and the highest-ranking Biden official to travel to Asia as the administration looks to rally an international coalition to curb China's influence.

What they're saying: The issues on the agenda for both visits include "regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order," according to spokesperson Symone Sanders.

  • "The Vice President will also affirm and celebrate the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the United States and these countries," Sanders added.

  • "President Biden and Vice President Harris have made it a top priority to rebuild our global partnerships and keep our nation secure, and this upcoming visit continues that work – deepening our engagement in Southeast Asia."

The big picture: Harris' first foreign trip was to Guatemala and Mexico, where she faced some criticism for her rhetoric about the surge of migrants to the southern border.

