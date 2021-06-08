Kamala Harris uses first foreign trip to tells migrants 'do not come' as illegal border crossings hit 10-year peak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Our Foreign Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vice President Kamala Harris gestures in front of traditional textiles as she attends a meeting with Guatemalan women entrepreneurs at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala, in Guatemala City, Monday, June 7, 2021 - AP
Vice President Kamala Harris gestures in front of traditional textiles as she attends a meeting with Guatemalan women entrepreneurs at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala, in Guatemala City, Monday, June 7, 2021 - AP

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on fighting corruption to deter immigration from Central America and bluntly warned migrants to not come to the United States.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January, the number of migrants taken into custody per month at the US Mexico border has risen to the highest levels in 20 years

"Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders," Ms Harris said at a news conference alongside Mr Giammattei. "If you come to our border, you will be turned back."

Ms Harris also said a US anti-corruption task force would work with local prosecutors to punish corrupt actors in the region.

The Biden administration has identified corruption as an underlying cause of the poverty and violence driving record numbers of Central Americans to go to the United States.

The corruption task force has been previously floated, but Ms Harris gave more details, saying it will combine resources from the Justice, State and Treasury departments.

In the build-up to Ms Harris' visit to Guatemala, her first official overseas trip, differences of opinion emerged about the fight against graft, with corruption fighters feted by Washington being criticised by Mr Giammattei.

Vice-President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei&#xa0; - JOHAN ORDONEZ&#xa0;/AFP
Vice-President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei - JOHAN ORDONEZ /AFP

"We had a robust, candid and thorough conversation," Ms Harris said at the news conference after a three-hour meeting with Mr Giammattei, who said they had discussed US concerns about developments in Guatemala.

"The president and I discussed the importance of anti-corruption and the importance of an independent judiciary," Ms Harris said. Washington has criticised the removal of a senior judge from Guatemala's top court, in what Mr Giammattei has argued was a legitimate process.

Mr Giammattei defended his own record in fighting malfeasance, saying he had not been accused of wrongdoing and saying graft was not only a problem faced by politicians. The fight against drug trafficking needed to be an integral part of tackling corruption, he said.

On the immigration front he announced a new processing center for migrants sent back from Mexico and the United States, which could increase capacity. He said the focus of the two countries should be on creating prosperity.

Most Guatemalan migrants leave because of poverty, he said, and come from a few rural municipalities.

Ms Harris, a Democratic former US senator from California, responded to Republican criticism against her for not visiting the US-Mexico border and the administration for ignoring what they say is a crisis there. She said she was working on the ground in Guatemala.

"I'm just focused on that kind of work as opposed to grand gestures," she said.

Migrants and pro migrants advocates demonstrate at the US Consulate in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico - GUILLERMO ARIAS&#xa0;/AFP
Migrants and pro migrants advocates demonstrate at the US Consulate in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico - GUILLERMO ARIAS /AFP

But she also took flak from fellow Democrats like US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said on Twitter she was disappointed by Harris's message to migrants.

"Seeking asylum at any U.S. border is a 100% legal method of arrival," she tweeted. She said the United States has contributed to regime change and destabilisation in Latin America for decades. "We can't help set someone's house on fire and then blame them for fleeing."

The United States orchestrated a coup against democratically elected leftist government Jacobo Arbenz in 1954, ushering in decades of military governments and a civil war estimated to have killed more than 200,000 people by the time it ended in 1996.

More recently, the US-financed, UN Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala helped bring down democratically elected conservative President Otto Perez Molina, a former general, who resigned after massive protests triggered by an investigation into corruption in his government.

The Biden administration on Monday also unveiled details of another task force of prosecutors to combat human smuggling in Central America and Mexico.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, smiles as women speak to her about their businesses during a meeting with Guatemalan women entrepreneurs - Jacquelyn Martin&#xa0;/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, smiles as women speak to her about their businesses during a meeting with Guatemalan women entrepreneurs - Jacquelyn Martin /AP

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the Joint Task Force Alpha would marshal Justice Department and Homeland Security resources against "the most prolific and dangerous" human smuggling and trafficking groups in the region, according to a statement. It said the group will complement efforts against corrupt actors.

However, Washington's push to tackle "root causes" of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have been undermined by a backlash against anti-corruption bodies the United States considers independent but that local elites say are biased.

Ms Harris also met civil society leaders and entrepreneurs in Guatemala. The White House announced a $7.5 million commitment through USAID to support entrepreneurs in Guatemala, as well as millions more in investments in affordable housing, agri-businesses and loans to small businesses.

Ms Harris said she discussed sharing Covid-19 vaccines with Guatemala during Monday's meeting. She confirmed that the United States would supply half a million Covid-19 doses to Guatemala in addition to the $26 million it has given the country to fight the pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Parliament to vote on new Israeli government on Sunday, Knesset speaker says

    Israel's legislature will vote on Sunday on approving a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader. If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it will be sworn in on the same day, marking the end of Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister and his replacement by nationalist Naftali Bennett. Last Wednesday, centrist Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid announced that he and Bennett, a former defence minister who heads the far-right Yamina party, had formed a broad governing alliance following an inconclusive March 23 election, Israel's fourth in two years.

  • Katie Thurston Says She Was *This* Close to Quitting 'The Bachelorette'

    ...thank God she didn't!

  • Harris' plane returns due to 'technical issue'

    A technical issue that involved "no major safety concerns" forced US Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. (June 6)

  • Letter from Africa: How Zimbabwe is still haunted by Robert Mugabe

    Long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019, seems to be causing trouble from beyond the grave.

  • Dead bodies found under bridge spark search for hit-and-run driver, NC police say

    The two were hit by a vehicle and knocked off the bridge “in the recent past,” police say.

  • ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Desperately Wants You to Forget About Chris Harrison

    Andrew Eccles/ABCIf you wondered how The Bachelorette would address longtime host Chris Harrison’s absence during Katie Thurston’s Season 17 premiere Monday night, know this: the show handled it with all the grace of Hannah Brown attempting to give a toast. The Bachelor franchise is still charting its course through a reckoning over its longstanding struggles with diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year, the first Black Bachelor, Matt James, unwittingly selected a winner whose past racist beh

  • Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration

    Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip Tuesday with a visit to Mexico and a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a key but complicated ally in the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border. While Lopez Obrador committed in a previous virtual meeting with Harris that the U.S. can “count on us” to help address the issue of irregular migration, the Mexican president has in the past blamed President Joe Biden for the increase in migration at the border.

  • Popular but controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies

    A popular but controversial Nigerian evangelical preacher, TB Joshua, has died, his church said Sunday on Facebook without disclosing the cause.

  • Trump's chief of staff pressed the Justice Department to investigate the bizarre conspiracy theory that people in Italy meddled in the 2020 election using military satellites

    Emails from Meadows to the Justice Department show that he was involved in Donald Trump's bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

  • Blinken signals possible resumption of U.S.-Taiwan trade, investment talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration, but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact Taipei has been seeking. At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. State Department's annual budget request, Blinken was asked about the Biden administration's position on a bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan.

  • The Most Beautiful Churches in the World, from Ethiopia to Brazil

    Hiking through Georgia's Caucasus Mountains is a vacation in its own right. One of the essential stops on your trek should be the Gergeti Trinity Church, a 14th-century structure that can be reached within an hour or two from the base town of Stepantsminda. Built in the 1820s in Old Montreal, Notre-Dame Basilica is a stunning example of the Gothic Revival style, featuring two soaring towers, hundreds of intricate wooden carvings, and a looming Casavant Frères pipe organ that dates back to 1891.

  • French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application

    ROUEN, France (Reuters) -In a break from his job teaching engineering to students in France's Normandy region, Matthieu Pluvinage put the finishing touches on an application for a new job: astronaut. Pluvinage, 38, is taking advantage of a European Space Agency initiative to run an open recruitment drive for new astronauts for its manned flight programme. While he has never been a test pilot or served in the military - typical credentials for astronauts in the past - he ticks many of the boxes in the job description.

  • Boyu, Sinopharm among bidders shortlisted for Mundipharma China: sources

    Drugmaker Mundipharma has included Boyu Capital and state-owned Sinopharm on a shortlist of bidders for its Chinese business, two people familiar with the situation said. Chinese buyout firms CITIC Capital and CPE are also on the shortlist for Mundipharma's China unit, which sources have said could fetch more than $1 billion.

  • Chrissy Teigen resurfaces on Instagram amid Courtney Stodden bullying scandal

    Teigen has kept a low profile since apologizing to Stodden over her past remarks.

  • Philippines says rice importers may shift to cheaper Indian grains

    The Philippines, one of the world's top rice importers, may seek more cargoes from suppliers outside Southeast Asia, its finance minister said on Monday, as the country looks to diversify market sources and keep prices affordable. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez cited India, the world's top rice exporter, as a possible source of cheaper grain for the country, which is forecast to be the second-biggest buyer this year next to China, based on import projections by the United States Department of Agriculture. The Philippines' traditional main supplier is Vietnam, while the country also often buys rice from Thailand.

  • Progressive PAC says Fox News refused to air its ad about how law enforcement were treated by rioters on January 6

    The advertisement features testimonials from officers who were injured in the riot. It criticizes GOP lawmakers for their downplaying of the riot.

  • Obama calls out GOP establishment for being 'cowed into accepting' Trump's election lies

    Obama pointed to enablers within the GOP and right-wing media outlets for pushing Trump's falsehoods, and for stoking racial resentment.

  • Prince Harry to have HRH title removed from Princess Diana wedding dress exhibition

    The Duke of Sussex’s HRH title is to be removed from a placard at a new exhibition displaying his mother’s wedding gown after it was added in error. Prince Harry and Prince William lent two dresses that had belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales to the public display at Kensington Palace. Placards originally described them as "Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex". But the Royal Collection Trust has now admitted that the younger brother’s title should not have been used and

  • Supreme Court won't review men-only draft registration law

    The Supreme Court said Monday that for now it’ll be up to Congress, not the court, to decide whether to change the requirement that only men must register for the draft. It's one of the few areas of federal law where men and women are still treated differently.

  • Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border

    Six years had passed since Glenda Valdez kissed her toddler goodbye and left for the United States — six years since she held Emely in her arms. It was a fairy tale ending — for the moment — to a complicated story, one that began in Honduras and with an unhappy relationship, according to Valdez, 26. Emely’s father, she said, was absent and did not provide for them.