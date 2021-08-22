Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose and Aradhana Aravindan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose and Aradhana Aravindan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Singapore's leaders on Monday on the first working day of a trip to Southeast Asia aimed at bolstering ties as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing influence.

Harris will meet Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and later visit the Changi Naval Base and tour the USS Tulsa - a combat ship of the U.S. Navy.

Singapore is not a U.S. treaty ally, but remains one of its strongest security partners in the region with deep trade ties. However, it also seeks to balance its relationships with the United States and China by not taking sides.

The country is home to the biggest port in Southeast Asia, and supports continued free navigation in the area, where China is growing increasingly assertive.

Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday at the start of a seven-day visit to the region, which will also include a trip to Vietnam. During the visits U.S. officials will aim to address Washington's concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.

"Singapore has encouraged greater U.S. engagement in Asia, but warned that efforts to 'contain' China's rise are counterproductive," according to a report released in April by the Congressional Research Service, which conducts research and analysis for the U.S. Congress.

"Singapore has maintained generally good relations with China, at least partly as a hedge against possible U.S. retrenchment," the report said.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, welcomed the role the United States and China play in the region - reflecting the delicate diplomacy it has succeeded at and one Harris has to navigate.

He said the United States and Singapore will discuss topics such as the pandemic, the digital economy and cybersecurity.

"Leadership in the two countries are likely to be careful to avoid creating impressions that Beijing may find reason to be antagonistic about," said Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, referring to Singapore and Vietnam, where Harris heads on Tuesday evening.

Part of Harris's task will also be convincing leaders in Singapore and Vietnam that Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia is firm and not a parallel to Afghanistan. https://reut.rs/3kiOCP7

Curtis Chin, Asian fellow at the Milken Institute and former U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, said the United States needs an "all-in pivot to Asia including a business pivot, and Singapore and Vietnam can be key partners in that effort."

"Restoring trust and confidence in U.S. steadfastness and staying power though must come first," Chin said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vice President Kamala Harris begins Southeast Asia tour

    Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her trip to Southeast Asia on Sunday. The tour is seen as an effort to counter China's influence in the region, but comes amid the U.S.'s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish joins Lana Zak to discuss the importance of Harris' trip.

  • NFL's Titans coach Vrabel tests positive for Covid-19

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has tested positive for the coronavirus, telling reporters the NFL team would follow league protocols to limit a potential outbreak.

  • Semi-Retired Columnist Yells at Cloud—and Neighbors Who Water Rain-Soaked Lawns

    Living in Retirement: “You’re becoming an old codger who complains about everything,” our columnist's wife tells him.

  • Nice, Marseille game abandoned after bottles thrown and 'players attacked'

    The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned Sunday when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

  • Myanmar military arrests more journalists

    Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and commentator with Voice of America radio, and Htet Htet Khine, a freelance producer for BBC Media Action, were arrested on Aug. 15, Myawaddy TV reported. Sithu Aung Myint was charged with sedition and spreading false information that Myawaddy said was critical of the junta and had urged people to join strikes and back outlawed opposition groups.

  • Ronaldo denied late winner as Juve stumble, Abraham shines in Mourinho's Roma bow

    Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-gasp winner to save Juventus after his stoppage-time header was ruled out for offside in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Udinese, while Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start at Roma with a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina.

  • Biden and national security team discuss counter-terror ops in Afghanistan

    President Biden discussed counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan with his national security team on Saturday as the U.S. Embassy warned Americans not to go to the Kabul airport "because of potential security threats." The big picture: The president and his national security advisers "discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism operations, including ISIS-K," a White House official said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In add

  • Secretary of State Blinken: Terror Threat in Afghanistan Has ‘Vastly Diminished’ since U.S. Invasion

    In a press appearance since the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down on President Biden's assertion that the U.S. largely achieved its counterterrorism mission goals since invading the country in 2001.

  • After Afghanistan, China and Iran to Pose Tests for U.S.

    Notwithstanding the U.S. foreign policy-debacle with the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, the stock market is extending its long winning streak with barely a hiccup. While images of the chaos in Kabul are filling the news, the events there probably will have limited macroeconomic impact, argues Matt Gertken, BCA Research’s head of geopolitical strategy. In fact, the devastating setback will free U.S. foreign policy to focus better on theaters of greater strategic importance.

  • Thai monarchy budget survives rare calls for cuts in parliament

    The Thai government's allocation of 8.76 billion baht ($262 million) for the monarchy in the next fiscal year survived unprecedented calls for cuts by opposition lawmakers during parliamentary proceedings that concluded on Sunday. The Royal Palace did not respond to questions on the challenge to the royal budget. The government lawmakers in parliament did not comment on opposition lawmakers calls for royal budget cuts.

  • 2 more COVID deaths in Singapore, bringing total to 49

    Two more people have died from COVID-19 complications in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (22 August), bringing the total death toll here to 49.

  • Boxer Manny Pacquiao Loses Unanimous Decision To Yordenis Ugas, May Be Done

    One of the greatest boxers of all-time may have reached the end of his career. Manny Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, lost to Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night by unanimous decision, with Ugas retaining his super welterweight title. At age 42, it was a disheartening loss for Pacquiao, who was the heavy favorite. Fans attempting […]

  • Former CDC deputy director to head new Indiana public health commission

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed the head of the CDC Foundation and a former deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to head a new public health commission in the state – a commission he says will lead a better health system in Indiana over the next 100 years.

  • U.S. recruits commercial airlines to help move Afghanistan evacuees

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has enlisted the help of six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington seeks to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said on Sunday it called up 18 civilian aircraft from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air and others to carry people from temporary locations after they landed on flights from Afghanistan, leaning on the industry it last called on during the Iraq War in 2003.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Short-Term Heat Predicted, but Will It Last?

    Temperatures may be getting ready to crank back up in the days ahead, which could lead to a higher opening on Monday.

  • Report: Marc Gasol “not a lock” to return to Lakers this season

    Gasol said after the Olympics he would return to the Lakers, but may have had second thoughts.

  • China both worries and hopes as US departs Afghanistan

    In the U.S. departure from Afghanistan, China has seen the realization of long-held hopes for a reduction of the influence of a geopolitical rival in what it considers its backyard. The Taliban's takeover could certainly present political and economic opportunities for China, including developing Afghanistan's vast mineral riches, and Beijing has said it is ready to help rebuild the impoverished nation. “I think Beijing will play up the narrative of American fecklessness and decline of Empire, painting this as evidence of why Beijing will be a better steward for the Eurasian heartland,” said Raffaello Pantucci, an expert on the region at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

  • Fox News Says It Evacuated 24 People From Afghanistan

    Fox News said it has helped to evacuate four Afghan freelancers and their associates — 24 people in all — as part of a larger move by media organizations to secure an exit from the country for nationals who have helped their on the ground efforts in the region. In a memo to staffers on […]

  • Taliban will join UK terror list to discourage would-be British jihadis

    The Home Office is planning to add the Taliban to the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist groups to discourage Britons from joining up.

  • Dutch star Hassan cruises to win in 5,000m at Prefontaine Classic

    Double gold medallist Sifan Hassan came up short in a bid to set a world record in the 5,000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic Friday, but she still managed to win comfortably in a time of 14 minutes 27.89 seconds.