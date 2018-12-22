Is Kaman Corporation’s (NYSE:KAMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Neal Keating became the CEO of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) in 2008. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Kaman

How Does Neal Keating’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Kaman Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.5b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.7m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$992k. We examined companies with market caps from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was US$3.8m.

So Neal Keating is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Kaman, below.

NYSE:KAMN CEO Compensation December 22nd 18 More

Is Kaman Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Kaman Corporation has shrunk earnings per share by 8.7% each year. It achieved revenue growth of 4.7% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn’t enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Kaman Corporation Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 34%, over three years, would leave most Kaman Corporation shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Neal Keating is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We feel that earnings per share have been a bit disappointing, but it’s nice to see positive shareholder returns over the last three years. So we can’t see a reason to suggest the pay is inappropriate. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Kaman.

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



