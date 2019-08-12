Has Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we'll look at Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kaman:

0.11 = US$123m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$422m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Kaman has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Kaman's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Kaman's ROCE is fairly close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.0%. Separate from Kaman's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Kaman's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:KAMN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kaman.

Kaman's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kaman has total assets of US$1.6b and current liabilities of US$422m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Kaman's ROCE

With that in mind, Kaman's ROCE appears pretty good. Kaman looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

