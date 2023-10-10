Kameron Jenkins, suspect in Cleveland County deputy shooting, found dead after manhunt

An Oklahoma City man accused of shooting a Cleveland County Sheriff's Deputy and killing a passenger in a car driving by has been found dead, law enforcement said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with the US Marshals conducted a secondary grid search of the area in which the shooting took place — near Wynnewood at Exit 60 on Interstate 35 — after a nearly week-long search had not led law enforcement to find the suspect, Kameron Jenkins.

The search revealed Jenkins, 25, to be dead in the area.

The scene is being turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the highway patrol said.

Kameron Jenkins accused of shooting deputy, passenger

After a manhunt commenced, Jenkins was charged last week in Garvin County with felony murder, shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after former felony conviction.

According to a court affidavit, Jenkins was driving northbound on I-35 on Oct. 4 when Deputy Sean Steadman attempted a traffic stop. The deputy is part of a multi-county task force.

Jenkins exited on Exit 60 and drove until Steadman conducted a tactical vehicle intervention, forcing Jenkins' car to stop. According to the affidavit, Jenkins and Steadman exchanged gunfire, and Steadman was shot in the chin. A passenger in Jenkins' vehicle was taken into custody.

The passenger of a dump truck traveling north on I-35, Gwaun Frierson, was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

According to the affidavit, Jenkins previously pled guilty to other firearm charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon in 2016 and possession of a firearm in 2019.

Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service had been offering an $11,000 reward for information that led to Jenkins' arrest.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Kameron Jenkins, Cleveland County deputy shooting suspect, found dead