Kameron Jenkins, wanted for shooting deputy and death of bystander, found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The suspect in the shooting of a Cleveland County Deputy and the shooting death of bystander, Kameron Jenkins, has been found dead, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The search for Jenkins started Wednesday after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said he shot Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman in the face during a traffic stop near the town of Davis.

A bystander was shot and killed in the aftermath.

Gwaun Frierson was inside a vehicle along I-35 near mile marker 60 when a stray bullet hit and killed him. He was reportedly a worker at the construction site along the interstate.

Authorities, including the U.S. Marshals, have been searching for Jenkins ever since.

Now, DPS says he’s been found.

After review of all available intelligence, OHP, in conjunction with the US Marshal’s, decided a secondary grid-search of the area was warranted. The search conducted by OHP Emergency Response and Tactical Team, resulted in locating a subject matching the description of the suspect involved in the shooting of the Cleveland County Deputy. The subject was found deceased. The scene will be turned over to OSBI to complete its investigation.

