Kamiah board member resigns after arrest on attempted strangulation charge

Mar. 6—A Kamiah School District board member recently resigned after his felony arrest for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Idaho County Sheriff's Office Deputy Micah Olson arrested Brandaan P. DeGroot, 40, of Kamiah, on the evening of Feb. 21 at his residence after responding to a report of a domestic dispute. In the affidavit, Olson wrote that he contacted DeGroot in his driveway upon arriving at the residence.

DeGroot told Olson he was in an argument with the woman and "slapped her butt and she turned around and hit him in the face," Olson wrote. "Brandaan said he did put his hands on her neck. I detained Brandaan without incident and placed him in the back of my patrol car."

The woman told Olson that she and DeGroot had an argument that escalated until he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and lifted her off the ground, according to the affidavit. She said she could not breathe, started losing consciousness, was terrified and thought she was going to die, according to Olson.

The woman said DeGroot then put her down and left the room to go to his shop. Olson took pictures of the woman's neck, but noted there were no physical marks.

DeGroot has since been released from custody after posting a $2,000 bond. He pleaded innocent to the single charge of attempted strangulation at his Feb. 22 arraignment.

On Friday, Idaho County Magistrate Judge Jeff Payne granted a request by DeGroot's Lewiston attorney, Paul T. Clark, and Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor to delay a preliminary hearing until April 20.

DeGroot had been the vice chairman of the school board until his resignation. Board Chairman Rikki Simler did not immediately respond to a request from the Lewiston Tribune for information about the status of the school board seat left vacant by DeGroot's resignation.

If convicted of attempted strangulation, DeGroot faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.