Kamiah loses iconic eatery to fire, no one injured

Feb. 20—A popular landmark on Kamiah's Main Street was destroyed by fire Sunday. No one was injured in the blaze that incinerated the Roadside Bar and Grill, formerly known as The Hub.

"This is a huge loss for the Kamiah community," said Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis, who was on the scene Monday.

"This establishment has been around for years and years and years and there's a lot of memories lost."

Kamiah Fire and Rescue Chief Billy Monahan said the fire was first reported at 6:18 p.m. — about three hours after the restaurant had closed for the night and all the employees had gone home.

"We were called to 406 Main St., which is a two-story restaurant with a bowling alley in the basement," Monahan said.

"Upon arrival we found heavy smoke coming out the rear vent of the restaurant. At that point I asked for mutual aid," from emergency responders from Orofino, Kooskia, Ridge Runners, Glenwood-Caribel and Carrot Ridge.

Monahan said firefighters made a direct attack through the rear door of the restaurant and when they broke inside "we found heavily involved fire in the kitchen."

The fire there was extinguished and firefighters pushed into the dining area.

Conditions continued to get worse, Monahan said and firefighters were forced to evacuate as the roof started to fall in.

"We're not quitters," Monahan said.

Firefighters went around to the front of the building to try to make entrance there. But as they advanced about 150 feet into the building, "the conditions were too hot — no visibility and the (heating and air conditioning unit) fell through the roof."

Monahan said the building had about three different ceilings that had been added on through the years, causing the flames to move throughout the ceiling and making it difficult for firefighters to gain access.

Firefighters then backed out and went into defensive mode, shooting "master streams" of water on the exposures of both sides of the restaurant that butted up against businesses owned by Air Bridge and a Nez Perce Tribe legal office.

The restaurant business was owned by Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater and it was insured, Monahan said. Heater could not immediately be reached for comment.

The state fire marshal arrived on the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday and did an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Monahan said the restaurant is a total loss and the bowling alley in the basement is in about 4 feet of water.

The businesses on either side of the restaurant also have suffered some water damage.

"The Kamiah Fire Department did a phenomenal job of keeping this fire from spreading to other buildings," Davis said.

Monahan said there were about 25 firefighters on the scene who worked through the night to contain the fire and clean up afterward.

"My people did an amazing job and I'm very proud," Monahan said.

In a Facebook post Monday, the owners of the building, Roscoe and Jamey Hix, expressed sorrow at losing the building but gratitude to all those who responded to the scene.

"Your courage and dedication are truly appreciated during this difficult time," the Hixes wrote. "We have entrusted the investigation into the cause of the fire to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and are working closely with our insurance company as we navigate the next steps. ... We understand that this will be a lengthy and complex endeavor. We ask for your patience and understanding as we embark on this journey.

"Words cannot fully express the depth of our sorrow and disbelief. The loss and damage are profound and our hearts ache for our beloved community, as well as the employees of Roadside Bar and Grill."

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com