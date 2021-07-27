Kamiah man's murder trial delayed until October

Jul. 27—A jury trial in U.S. District Court in Coeur d'Alene for a Kamiah man charged with second-degree murder and strangulation has been postponed until October.

Travis D. Ellenwood was scheduled to appear before Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Aug. 2 in connection with the October 2020 death of a woman who was an intimate partner or dating partner. According to court files, Ellenwood, no age given, was indicted by a federal grand jury June 3 on felony charges of second-degree murder and strangulation. Ellenwood, the file says, "with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill B.A.B. by beating her and strangling her in violation of" federal law.

The indictment added that on Oct. 31, 2020, Ellenwood, "did knowingly assault B.A.B. who was an intimate partner or dating partner, by strangling and attempting to strangle B.A.B."

According to an earlier report, FBI agents, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff's deputies responded on Oct. 31 to a residence near Kamiah where a woman was found dead. Ellenwood was identified as a person of interest and arrested about two weeks later.

The indictment by the grand jury has been sealed and is not available at this time for public viewing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci J. Whelan has declined to verify the victim's identity until it is revealed in open court.

On Friday, Winmill granted a motion from Ellenwood's attorney, David R. Partovi of Spokane, to delay the trial to give the defense counsel additional time to review discovery, investigate the charges and prepare for trial. The government did not oppose the motion.

Ellenwood is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office. The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The maximum penalty for strangulation is not more than 10 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

