Kamila Valieva got a hero's welcome on her return to Russia, thanked fans on Instagram, then celebrated being home by going to a pop concert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Martin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamila Valieva
    Kamila Valieva
    Russian figure skater
Kamila Valieva arrives home in Moscow after competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Kamila Valieva arrives home in Moscow after competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

  • Kamila Valieva got a hero's welcome as she arrived home in Moscow after the Winter Olympics.

  • Valieva was given flowers and cheered by adoring fans at the airport.

  • She later posted a message of thanks to her fans, before attending a pop concert.

Kamila Valieva got a hero's welcome, posted a message of thanks to her fans, and toasted her return home to Russia with a trip to a concert after her turbulent two weeks at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 15-year-old Valieva became the biggest story of the games after it was revealed that she had tested positive for a banned substance, putting her participation in the Winter Olympics in jeopardy. It also raised ethical questions about whether minors should be allowed to compete in the world's biggest sporting event.

Valieva won team gold for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and was a favorite to win individual gold, but failed to do so in the pressure cooker of the Capital Indoor Stadium after days of intense global scrutiny.

Valieva, who tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December, but was allowed to continue competing for the ROC in Beijing, fell multiple times during her final routine, which resulted in her finishing outside of the medals.

Kamila Valieva during the women&#39;s individual free skate event at Beijing on February 17, 2022.
Kamila Valieva competing during the women's individual free skate event at Beijing on February 17, 2022.Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After her positive test was revealed, Valieva did not speak to the press, ignoring reporters following her skate in the women's short program last Tuesday.

Since leaving Beijing, however, she has been seen in public twice, first being given a warm welcome as she arrived home at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, then appearing at a concert by rising Russian popstar Vanya Dmitrienko.

As she arrived in Moscow on February 18, the day after the women's finals, Valieva was presented with flowers and cheered by fans holding banners with her face. She did not speak to waiting reporters.

On Monday, however, she broke her silence, by posting a message of thanks to her fans on Instagram.

"I want to thank everyone who has been with me during this tough period: who was by my side and did not let me lose heart, who sent me supportive messages, who was just thinking of me, who prayed, who believed me and in me," she wrote alongside several photos of billboards and banners bearing her likeness.

"Thank you, my fans, my family and friends, my coaches, the entire ROC team, my country, and people from all over the world.

"THANK YOU ALL!!!! I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL!!!! I will always remember this, be grateful to you and skate for you.

Valieva, who is already back in training, then let her hair down by attending a concert by Dmitrienko, a 20-year-old popstar. Valieva posted a smiling photo with Dmitrienko to her Instagram story, in which she made a peace sign.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activists urge UN rights chief to release delayed report on Xinjiang

    Now that the Beijing Winter Olympics is over, U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet must release her long-delayed report on alleged violations in China's Xinjiang region against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. Ken Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, urged Bachelet to issue her office's findings before her March 7 speech to the main annual session of the U.N. Human Rights Council which opens next week.

  • "Winning Is Cool," but Chloe Kim Doesn't Snowboard For the Medals

    Chloe Kim flew back home with a shiny new Olympic gold medal in her luggage, met her boyfriend and family at the airport, and proceeded to celebrate at the Super Bowl. But right now, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in women's halfpipe is most concerned about getting over the jet lag and hitting up her favorite restaurants.

  • Bindi and Robert Irwin share emotional tributes to late father Steve on his birthday

    Bindi and Robert Irwin shared touching tributes to their late father, Steve Irwin, on his birthday Tuesday. The "Crocodile Hunter" star who died Sept. 4, 2006 after he was stabbed by a stingray barb off the coast of Australia was 44.

  • ‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Found Safe After Being Reported Missing in Los Angeles

    Benjamin's family has been notified, according to police

  • Spanish figure skater Barquero fails Olympic drug test

    Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero has become the fourth athlete to fail a doping test at the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol, the International Testing Agency said on Tuesday. Barquero and her partner Marco Zandron finished 11th in the pairs competition, which finished on Saturday. As well as Barquero's case, there were positive tests in Beijing for Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki and two Ukrainians, cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska and bobsledder Lidiia Hunko.

  • Bubbles frozen under thick ice fascinates tourists on a lake in China

    Tourists in China were mesmerized by thousands of frozen bubbles beneath a lake's surface.

  • Lacey Chabert Lands Exclusive Multi-Picture Hallmark Channel Deal

    Lacey Chabert and Crown Media Family Networks have agreed to an exclusive multi-picture overall deal. The agreement sets Chabert up to headline and executive produce films and other content for the Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms throughout the next two years. The company announced the deal on Monday. “Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability and creative […]

  • Latest satellite images show shift in Russian military activity near Ukraine

    New satellite images by Maxar Technologies collected over the weekend show an apparent shift in Russia's military deployment around Ukraine as officials continue to warn about an impending invasion, according to The New York Times. Some smaller deployments are now visible with several units shown to be on training grounds or outside of bases.Most of the locations are in Russia's Belgorod area, which is 25 miles from Ukraine's boarder in western...

  • Coinbase CEO bashes ad agencies and their 'gimmicky' ideas, then backpedals after a major ad firm calls him out and claims credit for the company's Super Bowl ad

    Coinbase CMO Kate Rouch posted on Twitter saying that the CEO was confused because of her team's "seamless" collaboration with Accenture Interactive.

  • Iraq’s second largest lake drying up, turning up dead fish

    Iraq’s Razzaza Lake was once a tourist attraction known for its beautiful scenery and an abundance of fish that locals depended on. Now, dead fish litter its shores and the once-fertile lands around it have turned into a barren desert. One of Iraq’s largest lakes, the man-made Razzaza is seeing a significant decline in water levels and has been hit by pollution and high levels of salinity.

  • The Wendy Williams Show Ending After 12 Seasons; Sherri Shepherd Officially Taking Over — Watch Announcement

    And just like that, Sherri Shepherd is the new Wendy Williams. As anticipated, Shepherd will formally take over for Williams this fall, launching a newly titled syndicated talk show in The Wendy Williams Show‘s current Fox time slots. “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk […]

  • NBC Won’t Profit on Beijing’s Least-Watched Olympics, but Hopes are High for Paris

    The 2022 Winter Olympics was less an unforeseen disaster for NBC than something that, almost by design, was fated to be forgotten even while it was happening. That the Beijing Games now has the unhappy distinction of being the least-watched Olympics on the books is nothing anyone at 30 Rock cares to dwell on, but […]

  • AP PHOTOS: Bye bye bubble — but 1 final zero-COVID reminder

    Leaving the Winter Olympics brings one full circle with a final early morning visit to an eerily empty Beijing airport. Like a scene out of Steven Soderbergh's pandemic thriller “Contagion," masked travelers are greeted by an army of workers in full hazmat suits — white with blue stripes — with face shields or masks and goggles, a final, nondescript interaction after weeks inside the closed loop that kept Games participants separate from the general population. Whether checking in visitors for their flights or carrying an athlete's skis, these hermetically sealed workers facelessly run the airport.

  • Here are the U.S. sanctions Russia could face

    President Joe Biden has restricted American business in Ukraine’s breakaway regions, but his administration also has a separate raft of long-threatened sanctions for Russia that it soon could deploy.

  • Seneca Park: Ruffin' it with Rosie on a brisk walk over the Genesee River

    Pedestrian bridge over the Genesee River is a highlight of the Olmsted Trail South, one of three main trails in the park that covers nearly 300 acres.

  • Sofía Jirau Makes History as First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome

    Moving away from its original identity, Victoria's Secret's rebranding initiative has emphasized...

  • Zelenskiy: Ukraine may break diplomatic ties with Russia

    He also urged Ukraine's allies not to wait for a further escalation to impose sanctions, which he said should include shutting down the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, awaiting approval to carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany."I've received a request from the foreign ministry. I will consider the issue of severing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Immediately after our press conference, I will consider this issue," Zelenskiy said.Putin's announcement on Monday (February 21) and his signing of a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to the two breakaway regions, drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions, with President Joe Biden signing an executive order to halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions.The United States and its European allies were set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Square Enix Is Impossible To Please

    The Guardians of the Galaxy have a new foe: lofty publisher expectations. The interstellar misfit band’s latest outing, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, underperformed unstated sales targets, according to a recent financial filing from publisher Square Enix.

  • Queen's health 'primary concern' for royals - commentator

    Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (February 20) the monarch, who turns 96 in two months and has been fully vaccinated, was suffering mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus, but growing health fears and scandals involving the family are threatening to overshadow national celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. Officials said she would still be carrying out light duties."I suspect this is not a week on which any member of the royal family will look back with particular pleasure but I would suspect that at the moment for most members of the royal family their primary concern would be the queen's well-being," said Matthew Dennison, author of a recent biography 'The Queen', said on Monday (February 21). Just two weeks ago, the royals were enjoying a warm wave of public and media praise as Elizabeth, the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch, marked 70 years on the throne, a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years.