Kamila Valieva's doping test sample contained 3 drugs used to treat heart conditions, The New York Times reported

Russia's Kamila Valieva is embroiled in controversy after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 15-year-old figure skater's sample had two other heart medications in addition to the banned drug.

Valieva is still eligible to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics despite the doping scandal unfolding.

Kamila Valieva — the 15-year-old Russian figure skater at the center of a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics — tested positive for three medications used to treat heart conditions in a drug test taken in December, the New York Times reported.

Of the three medications found in her sample, only one of them — trimetazidine — is banned by antidoping officials. When taken without proper cause, the drug can help bolster endurance and improve circulation. Both effects could give a high-level figure skater a significant competitive advantage.

While the other two medications in her system — hypoxen and L-Carnatine — are not banned, antidoping officials told the New York Times that the presence of all three drugs in a young, elite athlete is highly unusual.

Russian officials had claimed that the presence of trimetazidine could have been a mistake.

Valieva was initially slapped with a provisional suspension from Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) after the positive test surfaced. However, following a swift appeal, the ban was overturned on February 9.

The IOC then challenged that decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. On Monday, the court issued a shocking ruling that lifted Valieva's provisional suspension and paved the way for the teen to participate in Tuesday's women's singles skating short program.

Many close to the sport slammed the decision to keep Valieva in the field.

Valieva ended the event in the lead, making her the competitor to beat in Thursday's free skate. However, Olympic officials have said that if Valieva places in the event, they will cancel the medal ceremony for all competitors until her case can be fully closed.

The International Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

