Kamille McKinney: Three-year old girl found dead 10 days after abduction from birthday party

A three-year-old girl who was abducted from an outdoor birthday party in Alabama nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, according to police.

The body of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was discovered in a dumpster 10 days after she disappeared from a public housing community in the city of Birmingham.

Two suspects, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and his girlfriend Derick Brown, 29, have been arrested and face charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon,” said Birmingham Police chief Patrick Smith. “They saw an opportunity to take a young child, which they did.”

CCTV footage released by police last week showed Kamille, who was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse t-shirt, playing with another child outside the Tom Brown Village complex at around 8pm on 12 October.

They can be seen picking up items from the floor before a man approaches them and appears to lead them out of sight. It was reported that a man and a woman had been seen “enticing children with candy”.

Birmingham Police said they had been searching through all the trash taken to a landfill site from one area of the city when they found the remains of a child in a dumpster.

“Locating the remains were the last piece of the puzzle we needed to bring the murder and kidnapping charges,” the chief added.

Patrick Devone Stallworth holds a prior conviction for possessing images of sexual abuse of children (AP) More

He said Kamille had “touched a nation”, adding: ”This young child has definitely sent a message across that nation that we all must be diligent to protect them all.

“I hope that this message is not lost to young mothers, to grandmothers, and to the entire Birmingham community. It only takes a split second.

“We can no longer assume that everyone is part of the village that is trying to raise the child.”

Derick Irisha Brown is to be charged with murder by Birmingham police (AP) More

Police did not give any further information about the cause of death.

Both suspects are in custody. Mr Stallworth has already been charged with possession of images of sexual abuse of children. Ms Brown was charged with a probation violation involving a prior kidnapping arrest.