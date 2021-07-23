Kamuela man, 37, charged after arrest for Big Isle stalking incident

Jul. 23—A Kamuela man was charged Wednesday with terroristic threatening and other offenses after an incident on Monday in which he allegedly verbally threatened a woman and followed and harassed another.

The first incident took place around 7 :50 p.m. Monday on Kohala Mountain Road in Kamuela, and allegedly involved Pieter Colson, 37, and a 58-year-old woman.

The woman told police Colson was in a blue Jeep and verbally threatened her before driving off.

Shortly after, the Hawaii Police Department said an 18-year-old woman alleged she was being followed and harassed by Colson, who was in the same Jeep.

North Kohala patrol officers located Colson and the Jeep at Kawaihae Harbor and attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly resisted and assaulted police officers before fleeing the scene on foot.

He was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Colson was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, harassment by stalking, resisting arrest, two counts of first-degree assaulting a police officer, and second-degree assault of a police officer. His total bail was set at $6, 500.