Kandi Burruss is leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'. Here's why

Bravo's longest-running housewife is retiring — at least, for now.

Burruss, who has has starred on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for the past 14 seasons, revealed that she's leaving the Bravo franchise on the red carpet of the 66th Grammy Awards.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year," she told Variety's Marc Malkin.

She went on to explain some of the reasoning behind her departure. Since "RHOA" Season 15 premiered in May 2023, Burruss said the network "allowed us to sit a little too long."

"During that timem I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon," she told Variety.

The Xscape member has been on “RHOA” since the show’s second season in 2009, making her the housewife with the longest tenure on Bravo to date.

"A friend of mine asked, 'Why do you keep doing it?' And I was like, 'I think because I've been doing it so long. It feels weird not to do it. I was like, I'm going to take a break. I'm going to take a moment," she said.

Burruss didn't indicate if her departure was permanent, but definitely would last at least for the next year. "I don't want to say never, because we're still going to do things together," she said.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans reacted to the news online.

"I literally can’t imagine the show without Kandi!" one X user wrote.

"RHOA is about to feel different whew," another said.

In other words: The end of an era.

