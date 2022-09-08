Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Employee Wanted By Police After Shooting Co-Worker At Blaze Steak And Seafood

An employee of Kandi Burruss‘ Blaze Steak and Seafood is on the run after shooting a co-worker at the South Fulton, GA business.

According to Atlanta news outlets, the two employees were involved in some sort of fight which resulted in one firing a gun and striking the other in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As for the suspect, they fled the scene before police arrived and are still at large.

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker opened the restaurant in 2020.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has many businesses under her belt. Blaze Steak and Seafood is one of her latest ventures.

The reality star and her husband opened the restaurant, which is named after their daughter, in 2020.

The couple also owns Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine in East Point.

Three people were shot at Kandi and Todd's Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine in 2020.

The shooting at Blaze Steak and Seafood wasn’t the first incident that has occurred at one of Kandi and Todd’s establishments.

In 2020, one man was shot inside Old Lady Gang restaurant after being targeted by another man, per MSN. Two bystanders were also shot in that incident.

Luckily, all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.