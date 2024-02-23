Kandiyohi County Board approves funding request to assist with the production of 'My Town' video series

Feb. 23—WILLMAR

— To help make sure Kandiyohi County can take advantage of a unique opportunity to share its successes with a wider audience, the

Kandiyohi County Board

, at its Feb. 20 meeting, approved a funding request from the Willmar Area Community Foundation.

The $1,000, which will come from a miscellaneous expense account, will be used to help fund the production of an episode of the web-based docu-series "My Town" which will showcase Kandiyohi County and the city of Willmar this fall.

"I think this is really exciting," said County Administrator Kelsey Baker. "This will really showcase the city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County."

"My Town" is a

Community Venture Network initiative from The Brookshire Company

that will showcase rural communities that are vibrant places to live and do business. The series is hosted by former KARE-11 anchor and third-party candidate for Minnesota governor Cory Hepola. He now works for Brookshire Company as vice president of communications, growth and strategy.

To offset the production costs of the series, each of the chosen communities needs to raise $30,000. Willmar Lakes Area Vision 2040, the Willmar Area Community Foundation and the Southwest Initiative Foundation have committed to funding $15,000 of what is needed, according to a fundraising letter from the foundation to Baker. The foundation sent letters out to local businesses and community leaders asking for them to act as investors.

The letter said investors will have their logo featured in series materials and will be invited to a special event when the production crew is in the area.

Other communities chosen for this season of "My Town" include Farmington, Perham, the Iowa Lakes area in Iowa and Beaver Dams, Wisconsin. According to My Town Series social media posts, Willmar was chosen for its strong culture of innovation.

Filming is set to begin in March, with the episode being released this fall. A premier celebration is being planned for the release.

"We certainly want to be part of this," said Commissioner Corky Berg.