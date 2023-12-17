Kandiyohi County Board to hear presentation on safety improvements for intersection of Highways 23 and 9

Dec. 17—WILLMAR

— The Minnesota Department of Transportation, with assistance from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. has completed the draft intersection control evaluation report for the intersections of Minnesota Trunk Highways 23 and 9 and the future Kandiyohi County State Aid Highway 40 in New London. The report was prepared to determine the department's recommended traffic control for the intersection.

The report will be presented to the

Kandiyohi County Board

during its Dec. 19 board meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar. The MnDOT presentation is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. but agenda time slots are subject to change.

Back in 2017, MnDOT began planning a safety improvement project for the Highways 23 and 9 intersection to address a history of serious and fatal crashes. At first a J-turn was considered the best option for the intersection, but after community push back, MnDOT paused the project and reevaluated. After collecting community input, it was decided either a roundabout or interchange would be the best options. The completed ICE report concludes that the interchange would be the top option. This proposed project has already

secured $33 million in state funding

.

Commissioners will consider approving the union labor contracts for Human Services, Correction, Deputies and Public Safety Telecommunicators. The 2024 to 2026 county salary structure and employee handbook will also be acted on at the meeting.

The county commissioners' salary increases for 2024 are also on the agenda. There are three options the board can consider — a 3% increase, a 5% increase or a 5% plus a 3% cost of living increase, which is what all county employees have received for 2024. The board will also need to decide whether to raise the salaries of the chair and vice chair by another $1,000 and $500 respectively.

The board will act on submitting and adopting the South Fork Crow River One Watershed One Plan. This will allow for the implementation of the plans and policies for the watershed.

The agenda also includes reports and presentations from the Planning Commission, the annual county feedlot program; the annual aquatic invasive species program; a report and presentation from PACT 4 Families; and an update from Health and Human Services Director Caroline Chan.