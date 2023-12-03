Kandiyohi County Board meeting to be held Thursday afternoon

Dec. 3—WILLMAR

— Due to the annual Association of Minnesota Counties conference, the first

Kandiyohi County Board

meeting of December will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building in Willmar.

At 6 p.m. the board will hold the annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting where the 2024 final budget and tax levy will be presented. The public will be able to comment on the proposed budget during the meeting. It is not the meeting to dispute valuation of property.

The county board approved the

preliminary budget and tax levy in September

. The tax levy is set to increase 4.9 percent over last year, to $38,169,727. The main driver of the increase is employee wages.

Also on the board agenda is the continued public hearing on amending the county's Solid Waste Ordinance; a proposal to increase fees at the Recorder Office; assessment corrections for multiple properties; and a request of support for a Local Road Improvement Program grant for Whitefield Township.