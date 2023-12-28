Kandiyohi County Board signs off on interchange at Highway 23 and 9 intersection

Dec. 28—WILLMAR

— The planning that first started in 2017, to make needed safety improvement updates to the intersection of

Minnesota Highways 23

and 9 in New London, looks to have finally reached its final stages.

The

Kandiyohi County Board

, at its Dec. 19 meeting, signed off on the intersection control evaluation report from the Minnesota Department of Transportation that concludes that a interchange is the best option for the area.

"I don't think there is going to be any issue with us giving you that approval," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke.

He was right; the motion passed unanimously and County Public Works Director Mel Odens was given the OK to sign the report on behalf of the county.

"My recommendation is to sign this (intersection control evaluation) report and get moving with the next step," Odens said.

It has been a lengthy process to get to this point. MnDOT's first attempt at a intersection control project for this site, a J-turn, was

rejected by community members

.

"Due to some concerns, we had paused that and went back, listened to what are the needs of the communities, the stakeholders, the business owners, the highway users of that area, to relook at this intersection and see what is really the best fit for the intersection," said Cody Brand, MnDOT District 8 traffic engineer.

An advisory group was formed to help go through the possible solutions for the safety concerns at the intersection. The group decided any project needed to meet five priorities — increase safety for drivers and pedestrians; keep traffic moving; allow for future growth; minimize impacts on adjacent businesses; and implement a safety improvement in a timely manner.

The four alternatives discussed were the J-turn, a roundabout, an interchange and a traffic signal. The first round of discussions ended with bringing forward the roundabout and interchange as the two top choices.

When analyzing the different options, the advisory group looked at the traffic data for the intersection. Brand said about 43% of vehicle traffic going through the intersection is through traffic on Highway 23, going north or south. Another 42% is turning onto Highway 23 from Highway 9 to head south, toward Spicer and Willmar. The remaining 15% is coming from Highway 9 to Highway 23 to head north, toward St. Cloud.

"It is important to recognize what those traffic movements are, as we are looking at what alternative might fit well with the intersection," Brand said. "We want to make sure that we are causing the least amount of delay to the heaviest movements along the corridor."

Funding was also a concern, especially if the project was to meet the priority for action in a timely manner. Brand said there was worry the cost of the interchange, estimated around $20 million to $26 million for construction, would slow it down. That problem was solved when

Kandiyohi County succeeded in securing $33 million

in state Corridors of Commerce funding to construct the interchange.

"The interchange alternative was really the alternative that met those priorities the best," Brand said.

The intersection at Highway 23 and 9 has been a safety concern of not only the surrounding communities but MnDOT for some time. From 2013 to 2022, there were 37 crashes at the intersection, with three fatalities along with injuries and property damage.

The crash rate at the intersection, which is measured by crashes per million entering vehicles, was calculated at 0.89 crashes, higher than the state average of 0.13 crashes for a rural through/stop-controlled intersection and above the critical crash rate of 0.29 crashes.

According to crash data, nearly half of the crashes at the intersection were angle or T-bone crashes, which are typically severe crashes with a possibility of serious injuries or deaths.

"This is one of our highest crash rate intersections within our trunk highway system in District 8," which includes Kandiyohi County, said Brand. "It is a statistically significant crash rate."

With the intersection control evaluation report completed, the next steps include the final design for the project. Brand said stakeholders in the project will again have opportunities to give feedback on items such as how the ramps are constructed and what needs to be done with the present-day alignment of the roads. All of this takes time though, and the

MnDOT project website

says construction isn't slated to begin until 2028-2029.

"We are all really anxious and the county is ready to roll whenever we can get the final design done," Imdieke said. "Full speed ahead."