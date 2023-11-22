Kandiyohi County Economic Development has new name, drops 'Willmar'

Nov. 22—WILLMAR

— As part of the rebranding of the

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission,

the Joint Powers Board on Monday unanimously approved a new, shorter name — Kandiyohi County Economic Development.

The EDC will continue to go with the full nine-word name for legal documents and in its reporting to the State of Minnesota, the shortened name is for marketing purposes as the EDC goes through the process of rebranding.

Not having "Willmar" in the name was a key point of discussion for both the Joint Operations Board and the Joint Powers Board, who agreed that the name of the local economic development agency needed a geographic identifier. Most thought Willmar was more identifiable than Kandiyohi County.

In the end, after seeing the results of a survey completed by the EDC's stakeholders, it was clear that being inclusive of the entire county and all the communities in it was important, along with the desire for a shorter name for improved marketing.

"I go back to Thursday, and, as Aaron (Backman, EDC Executive Director) was being introduced at the housing forum (put on by the League of Women Voters of the Willmar Area), poor Jan Dahl is trying to get out 'Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission' and I felt badly for her," said Joint Powers Board member and Kandiyohi County Commissioner Steve Gardner regarding the need to shorten the name. "In a way, it kind of proved a point that we all know already, which is, that just doesn't work anymore."

The next step in the process will be for the EDC's marketing committee to decide upon logos, which it will recommend to the Joint Operations Board and the Joint Powers Board for approval, according to EDC Marketing and Communications Specialist Kelsey Olson.

The EDC is expecting that process to be completed by the beginning of 2024, at which time it will roll out the new website and marketing campaign.

There will be a strategy for rolling out the rebranding, which likely will coincide with a

potential change in location for the EDC offices that is also under consideration.

Along with a potential renovation and addition of space at its current location at 222 20th St. S.E., right off of U.S. Highway 12 East, the EDC is considering two other locations — Appletree Square, located at 1601 U.S. Highway 12 E., and Heritage Bank, located at 310 First St. S. in downtown Willmar.

In presenting the

survey results regarding a new name

to the Joint Powers Board, Backman noted that the organization was formed as a joint activity between the city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County 20 years ago and that things evolve over time.

"Names are important. They identify ourselves, they identify organizations and who we are," he said. "In terms of branding, it is important, I feel, to recognize our audiences, the people we represent, the various communities, opportunities, as well as visibility as an organization."

The survey was conducted among all of the members of the EDC's five committees and the Joint Operations Board. It had a response rate of 71%, with 39 of 55 people responding. The respondents overwhelmingly chose Kandiyohi County Economic Development over the five other name options, with 26 respondents making that their first choice.

The other five options were Prosper Kandiyohi County, Prosper Economic Development, Kandiyohi/Willmar Development, Willmar/Kandiyohi County Development and Kandiyohi County/Willmar Development.

"We say what is good for one city is good for all, right? What's good for Willmar is good for everyone. Can we not say what is good for the county is good for all?" Backman asked the Joint Powers Board.

He also shared an email he received from former Kandiyohi County Commissioner Harlan Madsen, which said, "Each city, each town, plays a role in our success. Our success as a county. We do not want to favor or slight any community. All communities have value, we want to recognize all of them. The proposed name change fits a prime objective of our organization."

Although voting in favor of the name change for its inclusiveness of all the cities within the county, Joint Powers Board members shared their reticence about leaving Willmar out of the name of the organization. The main reason for being hesitant about removing Willmar from the name was due to their thoughts that Willmar was more recognizable as a location than Kandiyohi County.

"My concern, I think Willmar would be easier to identify," said Joint Powers Board member and Kandiyohi County Commissioner Corky Berg. However, he also noted that an internet search would assist people in figuring out where Kandiyohi County is located.

"At least Kandiyohi County Economic Development is a geographic indicator," said Joint Powers Board member and Willmar City Councilor Julie Asmus, likely referring to the names that included the word "prosper."

"But, I still feel that people aren't going to know the difference between Kandiyohi, Koochiching, Kanabec, for where we are. But, I understand the inclusiveness. I understand different communities feeling like they are more included if it just says Kandiyohi County."

She and others, including Joint Powers Board member and Willmar City Councilor Vicki Davis, agreed with Berg that an internet search would let people know where Kandiyohi County is located and who to contact for the EDC.

Willmar Mayor Doug Reese stated that he also had been in favor of having Willmar be part of the name for identification, but there are other communities within Kandiyohi County that the EDC serves. He asked Backman if he would be willing to share his thoughts on leaving Willmar out of the name.

Backman acknowledged, at first, he also thought that Willmar should be a part of the name as a geographic identifier. "But as I talked to other communities and how they feel about it, I think we need to respect the other half of the county, as well, that feels that we're not distinguishing one community, we're all part of the whole," he said. "We're all part of the same county. That's important. I think inclusive means how you name things, or not."

Adding that he has come to the conclusion that the EDC can market "Kandiyohi County," he commented, "Not everybody is going to know Will-MAR. We can distinguish people from the community that come in new, and they mispronounce the name. But I think that if people are looking for a region, for example west central, what have you, Minnesota, they will track us down, hopefully by our actions, not just our words."

Berg noted that Willmar will still be on the majority of the marketing materials, because the address for the EDC is Willmar, with which Olson agreed and also pointed out that the logo and taglines could also help with identifying.

Some examples she gave for taglines include, "Serving West Central Minnesota" or "Serving the Willmar Lakes Area."

"I'm a third-generation native of Willmar and was elected by part of Willmar, so it pulls on me a little bit, too," Berg added about not including Willmar in the name. "But, I am also an elective of the whole county and, looking at it from that point of view, you represent everybody. And I don't think that it's really going to affect the business, how the EDC goes about it. It's going to do business just like it does now."

"Similarly to Corky, I'm elected entirely out of the city of Willmar. I've lived here over 40 years," Gardner said. "But yet, I get, you know, it's something that we need to do. The thing that I really like about it is it's not pretentious. I like the word 'prosper' in and of itself, but for something like this, it just didn't fit. We need that regional indicator."

He noted that he liked that there will also be taglines and the logo that will help geographically identify the area which the EDC serves.

Backman shared that he has had some people tell him that changing the name and removing Willmar means that the EDC will not be working with Willmar anymore, and he has explained that there is still a joint powers agreement for the EDC and it is still governed by a Joint Powers Board with equal representation from the city and the county.

"So yes, we will continue to work with Willmar, that won't change. In fact, we work very regularly — just this morning at 11, I was giving a tour of the community to two new staff people for the city of Willmar," he said. "It was nice to see their perspectives coming and asking questions and that sort of thing."