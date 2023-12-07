Kandiyohi County renews contract with Prairie Lakes Youth Programs

Dec. 6—WILLMAR

— The need for facilities such as

Prairie Lakes Youth Programs

continues to grow and Prairie Lakes has tried to cover some of that need by increasing the number of secure beds at its youth detention facility in Willmar this year.

It isn't enough though, and Prairie Lakes Youth Programs executive director Holly Booth told the

Kandiyohi County Board

recently that the facility has to turn away placement requests daily from across the state.

"There is a significant need in our state to have more secure beds right now for placement for youth," Booth said, adding there are fewer and fewer facilities like Prairie Lakes Youth Programs in Minnesota.

Booth was at the at its Nov. 21 board meeting to give the annual update and to request board approval of the 2024 purchase of services agreement between the county and youth residential services provider.

The contract, which included a 3 percent increase in the daily rate charged to Kandiyohi County for county youth placed in the programs, was approved unanimously by the board. The daily rates starting in 2024 will be $346 per day per child for secure and residential placement and $321 per day per child for non-secure or group home placement.

"It is such a valuable resource for our community," said County Commissioner Corky Berg.

Established in 1991 and owned and operated by Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Swift, and Yellow Medicine counties, Prairie Lakes Youth Programs provides services and programs for both girls and boys. This includes secure, non-secure and group home settings depending on the individual needs of the child.

There are also different therapy supports and educational programs.

"Our youth are working on independent living skills, life skills, working on employment in the community and volunteer opportunities," Booth said.

Helping those children work toward better futures are the nearly 100 employees. In addition, Willmar Public Schools provides the schooling for children in Prairie Lakes programs.

As Prairie Lakes Youth Programs strives to offer the best programming and services to its youth, the buildings themselves could use a bit of work. The organization has put in new carpet and is working on refreshing the paint and updating the furniture.

"We've done a lot of work over the last couple of years to make sure our physical space is matching the high-quality services we provide within the buildings," Booth said.

Equipment updates are also needed, including new metal detectors, an electronic data collection system, replacement of the outdated camera monitoring system and purchase of devices for the youth to use for court, therapy and family visits. The County Board approved a request for $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for those technology needs.

Without Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, Kandiyohi County would be in the same boat as many other counties across the state, struggling to find an open bed for a child in need of services. As an owner/member county, Kandiyohi County is charged a reduced rate for placing its children, and is given precedence over other counties looking for placement.

"We are very blessed in our community and county to have Prairie Lakes Youth Programs," Booth said.