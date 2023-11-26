Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office rescues a dog from frozen lake

Nov. 26—GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP — The

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

at 2:15 p.m. Saturday responded to a property on West Twin Lake, west of

Spicer,

regarding a dog that had fallen through thin ice, according to a news release from Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The dog was approximately 150 feet from shore in about 10 feet of water and unable to climb back up on the ice, according to the news release.

A Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy dressed in cold water rescue gear entered the lake to rescue the dog, which was reunited with its owners a short time later.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office warns that ice is currently in extremely poor condition throughout the county and residents are encouraged to stay off the ice until conditions improve.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the

Minnesota State Patrol

and the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.