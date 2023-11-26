Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office rescues a dog from frozen lake
Nov. 26—GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP — The
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office
at 2:15 p.m. Saturday responded to a property on West Twin Lake, west of
Spicer,
regarding a dog that had fallen through thin ice, according to a news release from Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
The dog was approximately 150 feet from shore in about 10 feet of water and unable to climb back up on the ice, according to the news release.
A Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy dressed in cold water rescue gear entered the lake to rescue the dog, which was reunited with its owners a short time later.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office warns that ice is currently in extremely poor condition throughout the county and residents are encouraged to stay off the ice until conditions improve.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the
Minnesota State Patrol
and the
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.