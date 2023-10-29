K'Andre Miller's OT goal gives Rangers 4th straight win, 4-3 over Canucks

VANCOUVER (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored his first goal of the season in overtime lifting the New York Rangers over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Miller took a pass from Chris Kreider and buried it behind Canucks' goaltender Casey DeSmith at 3:48 of the extra period, giving the Rangers (6-2-0) their fourth win in a row.

Carson Soucy had tied the game for Vancouver with a blast from the blue line at 15:42 of the third period.

J.T. Miller , on the power play, and defenseman Tyler Myers, short-handed, scored goals for the Canucks (5-2-1), who had won three in a row. Filip Hronek had two assists.

The Rangers scored three power-play goals, two of them in a wild third period.

Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox scored 1:03 apart in the period. Fox’s goal came with the Rangers on a two-man advantage. Zibanejad also had two assists.

Artemi Panarin scored the other Rangers goal on a first-period power play. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves while DeSmith finished with 20 stops.

Myers did it all himself on his short-handed goal at 9:06 of the third. He intercepted a pass at his own blue line, skated up the ice, went in on net with a two-on-one with Sam Lafferty and scored.

Vancouver tied the game 1-1 on Miller’s second-period, power-play goal after the Rangers were called for too many men on the ice. It was Vancouver’s first power-play goal on 12 opportunities.

New York lead 1-0 after the first period.

The Rangers took advantage when the Canucks got into penalty trouble midway through the period, giving New York a two-man advantage for 1:05. With the Rangers pressing, Vincent Trocheck had a good chance that DeSmith stopped, and Zibanejad rang a shot off the post, before Panarin scored with a shot through traffic at 9:18.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Rangers: Play at Winnipeg on Monday.