Kane brings ‘Showtime’ back to Chicago with OT winner; Wings beat Hawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat connected for two big goals at the United Center. Same as it ever was, just in a different uniform.

Kane scored on a breakaway 1:43 into overtime in his return to Chicago, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old Kane was all alone when DeBrincat hit him in stride near center ice. The dynamic winger then skated in and beat Petr Mrazek on the goaltender’s glove side for his 12th goal of the season.

“I was behind the play there in overtime and saw we had the puck so tried to take off,” Kane said. “Good feeling getting that breakaway.”

Kane starred for the Blackhawks for 16 seasons before he was traded to the New York Rangers a year ago. He signed with Detroit as a free agent and was repeatedly saluted with raucous cheers from a season-high crowd of 21,141 in his first game against his first NHL team.

He has five goals and seven assists during an eight-game point streak, and the Red Wings have won five straight games.

“With the ending that way … I don’t think you could have scripted it better,” DeBrincat said. “And it’s nice to see him enjoying his celebration.”

Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey

Kane’s Chicago homecoming coincided with the Blackhawks retiring Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey in a pregame ceremony. Chelios also spent time with the Red Wings during his playing career.

Nick Foligno and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for last-place Chicago, which has dropped four in a row. Mrazek made 28 saves.

“It’s disappointing, because on a great night like tonight, the building packed for Cheli, excited for Kaner, we’ve got to find a way to close it out,” Foligno said.

Detroit tied it at 2 when DeBrincat scored on a bad-angle shot that just trickled past Mrazek with 4:16 to play. Kane picked up an assist on DeBrincat’s 22nd goal.

DeBrincat also played with Kane with the Blackhawks, scoring 160 goals in five seasons before he was traded to Ottawa in July 2022.

“He’s just a special kid, special player,” Kane said. “I know he’s happy to be here in Detroit as well. Kind of finding some happiness definitely helps you play better on the ice.”

Chicago wasted two prime chances to open a 3-1 lead before DeBrincat delivered. Joey Anderson came up empty on rebound attempt 8:25 into the third, and Connor Bedard was denied by James Reimer on a breakaway midway through the period.

Reimer finished with 33 stops for Detroit, which was coming off a 6-1 victory over St. Louis on Saturday.

“The difference in the game,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said about Reimer. “And we needed it.”

Detroit jumped in front on Daniel Sprong’s 16th goal with 41 seconds left in the first period. Christian Fischer found Sprong in the left circle, and he beat Mrazek as he tumbled to the ice.

Chicago responded with two in the second. After whiffing on a check attempt on Sprong on Detroit’s goal, Entwistle tied it at 1 when he converted a nice setup by Reese Johnson at 3:29. Foligno then made it 2-1 when he got a piece of Bedard’s power-play shot with 2:08 left in the period.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Colorado on Thursday night.

