Kane Brown and wife reveal why they kept 2nd pregnancy a secret

Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, surprised fans last month when they announced the birth of their daughter Kodi.

Now, Katelyn, who is also mom of 2-year-old Kingsley, is shedding light on why they chose to keep her second pregnancy a secret.

“These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Katelyn, 29, wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable.”

“Thank you for all the kind messages and love,” she added. “I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to.”

In the stunning black-and-white photo, Katelyn is shown cradling her baby bump.

The following day, she shared a video montage of never-before-seen pictures documenting her growing belly. In the final shot, she and Kane, 28, are seen beaming in a hospital bed.

Kane, meanwhile, treated his followers to a picture from a professional maternity shoot. In the image, both Katelyn and Kingsley are dressed in pink dresses.

“I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls,” Kane wrote.

According to Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond, Kodi is a respelling of Cody, which ranked in the Top 25 for boys in the early 90s and was also in the girls’ Top 1000 from 1978 until 1992.

“Today, Cody is almost exclusively male, used for over 1100 baby boys and only 26 baby girls in 2020,” Redmond told TODAY Parents. “But the Kodi spelling has achieved true gender neutral status, given to 106 baby girls and 97 baby boys in the US In 2020.”

