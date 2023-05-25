Kane County deputies honor police dog killed in shootout

Hours after a Kane County Sheriff’s Office police dog was killed during a shootout Wednesday, deputies gave the dog a final salute.

Hudson, a Dutch shepherd named after an Illinois state trooper who was killed several years ago, died Wednesday afternoon after he was deployed when police said they saw the man involved in the shootout with Kane County Sheriff’s deputies had a handgun.

Both the man and the police dog died in the shootout. Authorities as of Thursday afternoon had not released the man’s name or age.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, a former canine handler, said Hudson “has been a loyal servant to the sheriff’s office.”

Hudson was a narcotics detection dog, working under Kane County Sheriff’s Det. Luke Weston for the last three years.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from throughout the county gave final honors to Hudson Wednesday evening by lining up with other police dogs and saluting as a squad car passed through.

Sheriff’s officials said the man involved in the shootout with police allegedly carjacked a Honda Accord in Aurora Wednesday. The vehicle was later spotted by deputies using license plate readers in South Elgin, according to officials.

Deputies initiated a pursuit which went from South Elgin to the intersection of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway at the border of Batavia and Geneva, where the vehicle was stopped by police, officials said.

The man exited his vehicle with a handgun and Hudson was deployed, Hain said. Hudson bit the man and the two became involved in an “active struggle,” officials said.

An exchange of gunfire occurred, Hain said, during which the man and Hudson were shot.

Hain said Hudson was a valuable member of the sheriff’s office.

“This is a big loss for us,” Hain said Wednesday. “He (Hudson) is an absolute hero today.”

mejones@chicagotribune.com