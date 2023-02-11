Kane County state’s attorney releases more details about Aurora officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Kane County State’s Attorney Office on Friday released new information detailing the officer-involved shooting in Aurora on Sunday.

Among other information, officials in a press release said the police officer was about five feet away from the suspect, Kristopher Cross of Aurora, who is accused of charging at officers with knives, when the officer shot Cross.

Cross was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the officer-involved shooting.

Cross, 21, of the 900 block of Colorado Avenue, has been charged in connection with the incident with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault of two police officers and aggravated use of a deadly weapon, officials said.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and other senior Kane County prosecutors said they examined the officers’ body camera footage, the 911 call, radio traffic and police reports from the incident. They detailed their findings in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.

The officials said Aurora police responded to the house on Colorado Avenue Sunday morning after a family member called 911 to report another family member was armed with multiple knives and threatening people inside the home.

When police arrived, Cross, allegedly armed with a large knife, is accused of yelling at officers through a glass screen door that he was going to stab them and that they were going to “die today,” prosecutors said in the release.

Cross is accused of being armed with two knives, with blades approximately eight inches long, when he exited the home into the garage, officials said.

While in the garage, officers repeatedly ordered Cross to drop the knives, but he instead yelled he was going to show the officers how fast he is, prosecutors said in the release.

Officers were approximately 20 to 25 feet away from Cross when one officer fired non-lethal pepper-ball rounds at him in an attempt to get him to drop the knives, officials said.

Cross, allegedly armed with a large knife in each hand, is accused of charging toward the officers, who were standing close to one another in the driveway, closing the distance between himself and the officers to approximately five feet, prosecutors said. An officer transitioned from the pepper-ball gun to his service weapon and shot the charging Cross, according to officials in the news release.

Prosecutors did not say how many times Cross was shot.

Officials said that Cross had a third knife hidden in his pant leg and shoe, according to the release.

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, in accordance with Illinois law. The task force is comprised of police officers from a variety of county police agencies and serves as an independent investigative agency.

The state’s attorney’s office said it will publish the results of the investigation’s findings in a timely manner once complete.

The news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office did not include any body camera footage. Aurora police previously said they are working with the task force to determine when to release the officers’ body camera footage from the incident.

A Kane County judge signed a warrant for Cross’ arrest and set his bail at $750,000. Until he is served with a warrant, he will not have a court date set.

