Kane Learning selected as one of America's top small businesses

NEWARK ― A local company has been named one of the top small businesses in the country by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Kane Learning of Newark was selected as one of America's top 70 small businesses, picked during an an extraordinary year that saw a record-breaking 15,000-plus applicants for its annual "America’s Top Small Business" Awards.

It is among just 10 small businesses in the Great Lakes Region that have been chosen. The region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Businesses were evaluated on their business growth, ability to overcome challenges, smart strategies for success, and community engagement.

“I am honored that we were selected as one of America’s top small businesses by the U.S. Chamber,” Cassie Kane, founder & CEO of Kane Learning, said in a press release. “I am very fortunate to work with an incredibly talented team that is focused on meeting and exceeding our clients’ expectations, and I believe we do that on a daily basis. This is what differentiates us from other companies that do similar work.”

Kane Learning’s expertise is organization and team effectiveness ,which includes people leadership, human resource practices, internal and external communication, and coaching. While there are Fortune 500 companies on their client list, they also pride themselves on supportng small businesses and non-profit organizations as they work in tandem to develop and deliver custom communication, learning, and human resource solutions.

They integrate their expertise with the unique culture and needs of each organization to deliver solutions that enhance performance and drive results.

Kane's clients include: Highlights for Children, Safelite AutoGlass, McDonald's Corporation, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Licking County Aging Partners, Granville, Heath and Lakewood school districts, Dawes Arboretum, and Licking County HealthDepartment.

Kane was recognized and celebrated at America's Top Small Business Summit: Ready, Set, Scale at the Chamber’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Summit attendees received invaluable insights from the tactical success secrets shared by America’s Top Small Business finalists and enjoyed exclusive access to executives from industry giants such as Google, Walmart, and Meta that ardently champion and promote small businesses.

Earlier this year, Kane Learning was named the Licking County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year, an honor that the team was thrilled to receive. In addition to its involvement with the Licking County Chamber, Kane Learning is also a member of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Being recognized in the community that many of our team call home felt great,” Cassie Kane said in the press release. “We are happy to work with businesses large and small, all across the country, but it is nice to know that we are having a positive impact right in our own backyard.”

