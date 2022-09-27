Kaneohe man pleads not guilty to drug, firearm charges

Sep. 27—An imprisoned man accused of federal firearm and drug violations in connection with the Dec. 23, 2018, shooting of his girlfriend made his initial appearance in federal court Monday.

Bronson K. Gouveia was 41 years old when he shot his then-31-year-old girlfriend in the head with a semi-automatic rifle at his Waihee Road home. The woman was transported in serious condition to a hospital, and police at the time said the bullet grazed her head.

Shortly after the December 2018 shooting, police issued an for Gouveia, saying he was armed and dangerous and traveling in a 2008 silver BMW 3-series sedan with a tinted "Murder 187 " sticker on the back windshield.

He was arrested by Honolulu police in January 2019.

On July 26, 2021, Gouveia was convicted on state charges of first-degree assault and ownership or possession of firearms or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, according to state documents. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors secured an indictment on Aug. 25 charging Gouveia with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The federal charges are based on a December 2018 search of Gouveia's residence by Honolulu police and a review by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. During the search, police found 1, 380 grams of methamphetamine, an Ambush Firearms A11 semi-automatic tactical rifle, a.40-caliber pistol, 30 rounds of ammunition and a Ruger Mini Thirty rifle.

Gouveia has more than 50 arrests and 14 felony convictions, according to state court records.

Gouveia was brought to federal court Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service from Saguaro Correction Center in Elroy, Ariz., where he is serving his sentence. He pleaded not guilty to all charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J.

Mansfield.

Gouveia's trial is set for Nov. 28 before U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi.

His attorney, Randall K. Hironaka, did not immediately reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Marshall Silverberg, who is prosecuting the case for the government, through a spokesperson declined comment.