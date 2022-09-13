Kangaroo kills man in Australia, blocks responders from getting to him

A kangaroo attacked and killed a man in Australia over the weekend, police said Tuesday, in what was the country’s first such fatality in more than 80 years.

Officials who responded to the man’s Perth property on Sunday shot and killed the kangaroo, saying the animal was blocking responders from getting to the 77-year-old victim.

“The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” police said in a statement.

The man, who died at the scene, was believed to be keeping the kangaroo as a pet when it attacked, leaving him with “serious injuries.” He has not been identified.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man had a special permit to keep a kangaroo as a pet.

“This looks like it was an adult male and they become quite aggressive and they don’t do well in captivity,” Tanya Irwin of the local Native Animal Rescue said.

“We don’t know what the situation was; If he was in pain or why he was being kept in captivity and unfortunately ... they’re not a cute animal, they’re a wild animal.”

The previous reported death in Australia from a kangaroo attack came in 1936.

Perth is located on the southwestern coast of Australia.

With News Wire Services