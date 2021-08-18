A kangaroo is on the loose in rural Pennsylvania and no one knows where it came from

MT. ZION, Pa. — Residents of the rural area of Mt. Zion, Lebanon County, are hopping with curiosity as a kangaroo has traversed their neighborhood in recent days.

Sightings of a kangaroo – or possibly a wallaby – in backyards and fields have been posted in various Facebook groups and pages as it wanders through the farmland and small enclaves of homes.

Remarkably, no one seems to have reported losing a kangaroo.

The Pennsylvania State Game Commission is trying to safely catch the creature and have warned others to steer clear of it. Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler is leading the search in areas where first-hand reports were made.

"We've gotten calls about it and our local warden is aware about it and has been in contact with the reporting party," said Dustin Stoner, the Southeast Region's information and education supervisor. "He intends to be out there looking in that Mt. Zion area ... If they locate it and capture it then our intention is to take it to a licensed facility while we determine where it originated from."

Sightings of a kangaroo have been posted on various Facebook sights as it wanders through the Mount Zion area. While some have speculated that it might be a wallaby, residents still have posted video and photos the marsupial in various fields an backyards.

Stoner said Tuesday that no one had reported capturing the kangaroo, leading officials to presume it remains on the loose.

"If (residents) see it, first and foremost stay clear of it," Stoner said. "Don't try to approach it or capture it. But please report it to the game commission so we can get timely information to it's whereabouts so we can direct our efforts appropriately to try and capture it appropriately."

No one has reported an escaped animal so officials are not sure where it originated from. Facilities housing exotic animals must be licensed by the state game commission, and unlicensed facilities can receive fines and citations for housing animals such as kangaroos illegally.

Most residents originally thought that the sightings were a prank, according to April East of Myerstown. She manages an online lost and found pet page and said she hopes people stay away so that officials can catch it safe and humanely.

"From what I've heard it has almost got hit a couple times," she said. "We don't want some person who thinks they can catch it or wants to shoot it or something."

Schafferstown resident Casey Tobias posted on Aug. 8 that he saw the kangaroo across from the Mt. Zion Fire Company.

"I tried to catch it across from across from the Mount Zion fire hall on mt. zion rd but it took off into the wooded area," he posted.

